Rebecca Adlington has shared the heartbreaking news that her grandmother died the day her third baby was born.

The Olympic Medalist announced the wholesome news on Sunday (March 1) that she had given birth to her “miracle” baby.

“Thea Joy Parsons. Our family is complete,” Rebecca wrote in her caption, sharing that she had welcomed a daughter.

Rebecca’s grandmother died the day she gave birth to her ‘miracle’ baby (Credit: BBC)

Rebecca Adlington reveals grandmother died same day she welcomed baby girl

In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday (March 3), Rebecca shared more photos of her newborn, some of which included her two older children bonding with their little sibling.

In the final frame, she posed alongside her grandmother, Joyce, on what was taken on Rebecca’s wedding day to her husband, Andy Parsons.

Meanwhile, in her caption, she explained: “What a rollercoaster this whole experience has been. Three years, two miscarriages, 39 weeks carrying our magical rainbow girl, and 87 hours in hospital.”

However, despite news of a daughter, Rebecca’s grandmother also died the same day.

“Thea Joy Parsons arrived on 28th February, the very same day my nana, Joyce, passed away. A true full circle moment of life. Joy is a nod to her, and we know Thea will bring us all so much joy,” she added.

“We are so incredibly happy she is home and healthy. I know so many of you are still waiting for your rainbow, and we are thinking of you, sending so much love and support your way.”

‘What a beautiful gift she left you with’

The bittersweet post saw Rebecca supported by her followers, who shared their condolences.

“So sorry your Nana has gone on ahead and didn’t get to meet your precious Thea. Sending you love,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations and also so much love while you navigate happiness and joy with sadness with the loss of your nana. She will be with you always,” another person shared.

“Sorry to hear about your nan. What a beautiful gift she left you with. Congratulations to you and your family,” a third remarked.

“Sending our congrats, love and prayers,” a fourth said.

Rebecca Adlington admits she was ‘fearful’ before welcoming baby girl Prior to welcoming her baby girl, Rebecca Adlington admitted that her recent pregnancy was her “hardest”. Rebecca Adlington reveals why she never had a baby shower this time In an Instagram post shared at the end of December, she posted a selfie of herself glowing with her growing bump. However, after having two miscarriages, she revealed why “this pregnancy has been completely different”. In the caption, Rebecca wrote: “This pregnancy has been completely different. Not many photos, no gender reveal, no baby shower. This isn’t because I’m not excited, it’s because I’m fearful. Anyone who’s had a rainbow pregnancy will likely understand.” “Mentally and emotionally, this has been my hardest pregnancy. After a counselling session with @petalscharity, I wanted to share a few things that have really helped me, in case they help someone else too.” ‘It took me a long time to admit I’m struggling’ Rebecca admitted that she “really tried hard” not to compare, explaining: “After loss, comparison can feel automatic. I was encouraged to focus on the differences between this pregnancy and our miscarriages, rather than the similarities.” Before giving birth, Rebecca shared she had “given our little one a nickname”, which was “Jellytot”. “It’s helped us stop comparing to Harper and allowed our family to start bonding with little one already too,” she added. “It took me a long time to admit I’m struggling but learnt it’s ok to admit it’s hard. Being anxious and struggling doesn’t take away from how grateful I am to be pregnant, it just means I’m human.” ‘We want to be open and honest about our journey’ In September last year, Rebecca revealed that she and her husband, Andy Parsons, were expecting another baby. At the time, she said the couple was apprehensive about sharing the announcement with everyone. “We questioned whether we wanted to share this news but we want to continue to be open and honest about our journey and be mindful of the struggles that others have had and continue to have,” she said. “We are taking each day as it comes and are incredibly grateful for the care we are receiving from the NHS (Rainbow Team) and are feeling overwhelmingly supported by them.”

