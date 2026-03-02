Olympic medalist Rebecca Adlington has welcomed a baby girl and shared an adorable first photo of her newborn.

In September, the 37-year-old revealed she was expecting her third child with her husband, Andy Parsons, with whom she already shares son Albie, two.

“It has been an emotional and physical rollercoaster navigating these past 19 months of trying, but this pregnancy has been a small miracle,” they wrote at the time.

Rebecca also has a daughter, Summer, eight, with her ex-husband, Harry Needs. However, now, in an exciting new announcement, Rebecca has shared that she has given birth.

Rebecca and Andy now share two children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rebecca Adlington welcomes baby girl

In a joint Instagram post from Rebecca and Andy shared last night (March 1), Rebecca welcomed a baby girl.

“Thea Joy Parsons. Our family is complete,” she wrote in her caption, adding the purple heart and rainbow emoji.

The first photo of her little girl showed her lying down with her eyes closed. Beside her appeared hands making up a heart shape.

‘This has brought tears to my eyes’

Immediately, the couple, who tied the knot in 2021, were supported as they shared their bundle of joy with their followers.

“The most amazing news, congratulations to you all! Hope you’re feeling ok, sending lots of love,” one user wrote.

“Huge congratulations to all of you! The loveliest of news – well done mama.. what a wee beauty x,” another person shared.

“This has brought tears to my eyes, I am so happy for you all. Huge congratulations to you all, the most wonderful news,” a third remarked.

“Welcome to the world Thea Joy. We are so happy for you, Andy and the family, sending all the love,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “The news we have all been waiting for. Welcome to the world Thea. Xx.”

