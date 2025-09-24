Rebecca Adlington has revealed she is pregnant again, calling the news both a “miracle” after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages in recent years.

The Olympic gold medallist and BBC presenter, 36, shared the update with her followers on Instagram on September 23.

Posting a black-and-white sonogram photo, Becky explained that she and husband Andy Parsons were filled with gratitude but also caution after the challenges they’ve faced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Adlington (@beckadlington)

Rebecca Adlington announces ‘miracle’ pregnancy

“We want to share that we are expecting a child,” Rebecca – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity… in 2013 – wrote. “It has been an emotional and physical rollercoaster navigating these past 19 months of trying, but this pregnancy has been a small miracle.”

She admitted she and Andy had hesitated before going public.

“We questioned whether we wanted to share this news,” she added. “But we want to continue to be open and honest about our journey and be mindful of the struggles that others have had and continue to have.”

The mum of two went on to acknowledge the wider community of people who live with fertility struggles.

“We are taking each day as it comes and are incredibly grateful for the care we are receiving from the NHS (Rainbow Team) and are feeling overwhelmingly supported by them. While we are cautiously overjoyed, we carry awareness of the quiet struggles many face, and we send love to those hearts too. We know so many people are still waiting for this kind of news.”

Congratulations pour in

Her announcement was instantly met with joy from friends, colleagues and fans.

Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington, commented: “Wonderful news. Sending you all the love.”

Broadcaster Jenni Falconer called it “such wonderful news”, while Strictly star Sam Quek added: “Beautiful news, guys, congratulations. Big love.”

Support also poured in from fans.

One called the baby a “beautiful little rainbow to love and cherish”.

“Wow, Becky! Congratulations, and enjoy this magical time. So exciting for your family,” another gushed.

Others praised her openness. “Beautiful words and lovely news. Sending lots of love and positive thoughts your way.”

The Olympic champion has spoken candidly about her experiences with miscarriage (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca opens up about miscarriage

The joy of Rebecca’s pregnancy news comes against the backdrop of painful losses.

In October 2023, she and Andy shared the devastating news that their baby daughter Harper had been stillborn at 20 weeks.

“I don’t really have the words right now,” she wrote at the time. “We went for our 20-week scan this week, and they discovered no heartbeat. I gave birth to our angel, Harper, on Friday at 7 pm. We will forever love and remember her always.”

She publicly thanked the staff at Wythenshawe Hospital for their care and praised Andy for his “selfless support, love and help”, writing: “I couldn’t have survived without him.”

Just a year earlier, in August 2022, Adlington had shared that she had miscarried at 12 weeks. Complications meant she required emergency surgery, and soon after, she was readmitted with sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever.

Rebecca and Andy, 31, have been together since 2018 after meeting on the dating app Bumble.

They share a son, Albie, now two. Rebecca is also mum to daughter Summer, from her previous marriage to former swimmer Harry Needs.

Read More: Rebecca Adlington reveals her ‘guilt’ over baby’s stillbirth: ‘Is it something I did?’

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.