Princess Andre hits back at trolls attacking her family: ‘Don’t say it’

Reality star Princess Andre has hit back at negative trolls after they took aim at her family.

The 18-year-old influencer, who is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price, is no stranger to making headlines.

Last month, she starred in her own ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries. While the series was met with a mixed reaction, Princess’s career continues to reach new heights as her Instagram page boasts nearly 1 million followers.

Princess starred in her own reality show (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre responds to trolls

In addition to her reality show, Princess and her family have continued to make headlines over a reported feud between her parents.

Due to their high-profile status, Princess has unfortunately faced trolling from the public who have said to have been spamming her on social media.

In an Instagram Story shared 16 hours ago (September 2), Princess responded.

“People need to seriously stop coming on my page with negativity. Especially when it’s about my family,” she wrote.

“My page is for positivity only and if you have nothing nice to say then just don’t say it otherwise I will be blocking you x,” Princess continued.

Princess responds to trolls on social media (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘I can’t unsee what they’ve said’

This isn’t the first time Princess has addressed trolls. In her reality series, she revealed she received hateful comments about her appearance when she was around nine to 10 years old.

Princess read comments that said she was ugly, flat-chested and even had haters screenshot photos of her legs and insist they were “too skinny”.

“Reading that at nine years old, I cried. I actually cried,” she admitted.

“I don’t think people understand how one hurtful comment can affect you for years or a lifetime at such a young age.

“Everyone has things they don’t like about themselves, because I had a lot of comments at such a young age, that has affected me; now I can’t unsee what they’ve said.”

