Prince William joins forces with Jill Scott for important cause

Prince William and Jill Scott have teamed up to highlight the importance of protecting the UK’s green spaces.

The joyful collaboration was revealed on Tuesday. It coincided with 100 years of the charity Fields in Trust, which both William and Jill have a connection to.

The short film sees the Prince of Wales and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill show off the importance of green spaces and the outdoors.

In the video, Jill Scott and Prince William took a walk in nature as they discussed the importance of preserving green spaces. (Credit: Fields in Trust via YouTube)

Prince William stars in short film with Lioness Jill Scott

The video was filmed at Windlesham Field of Remembrance Park, one of nearly 3,000 sites legally protected through Fields in Trust.

William, 43, and Scott, 38, were filmed strolling through the park as they reflected on the powerful impact local green spaces have had on their lives and the lives of future generations.

“A lot of my childhood was just going to the local park, playing football,” Jill told William. “Without them green spaces, I probably would never have gone on to play football at any level. They’re just so important.”

William warns: ‘You need to have that space’

Prince William agreed, adding: “Having access to fresh air, a bit of peace and quiet, greenery, it’s so good for our minds and bodies. You need to have that space. You need to have this in as many communities as you can.”

The duo also went on to meet local students in a park football match, each backing their own side.

“We have to beat Jill,” William joked. However, it was Jill’s team that took the win, prompting the royal to quip, “We can’t stop yet,” as she celebrated her victory.

The prince’s appearance in the video is likely to earn him plenty of cool dad points with his three children, who are all avid football fans.

Princess Charlotte, in particular, is a big supporter of the England women’s squad. In fact, she and William travelled to Switzerland together over the summer to cheer on the Lionesses in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final.

The duo also joined a group of kids playing football (Credit Fields in Trust via YouTube)

Prince William’s passion for the environment

Fields in Trust is the only UK charity that legally protects parks, playgrounds, and playing fields for the long term. As a patron, Prince William’s involvement underscores his ongoing commitment to environmental and community causes.

“Once a green space goes, it’s gone forever,” the charity warns, an urgent reminder echoed in the film’s message.

Accompanying the video, the charity also wrote: “Watch our Patron, The Prince of Wales, and President, Jill Scott MBE, discussing why access to green space is crucial to supporting healthy communities. We believe access to green space is a right, not a privilege. That’s why we legally protect the UK’s parks, playgrounds, playing fields and green spaces. Forever.”

William is very passionate about the environment and it reflects in his royal work.

In 2020, he also launched the Earthshot Prize. The global initiative awards £1 million each year to five winners developing innovative climate solutions.

Prince William attended the 2025 awards ceremony in Brazil at the start of November. He was joined by a number of celebrities, including Kylie Minogue.

