Prince William’s touching bond with Chloe Kelly as she gets SPOTY nomination

England footballer Chloe Kelly has been nominated for the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, and Prince William will likely be proud.

Chloe went viral over the summer after scoring the decisive penalty in England women’s nail-biting shootout victory over Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

Among her many supporters is the Prince of Wales. He witnessed the historic moment in July in Basel.

Prince William was among the first to congratulate Chloe Kelly after her game-winning kick sealed England’s victory (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince William’s bond with Lioness Chloe Kelly

William, a lifelong football fan and patron of the FA, was seen warmly congratulating the Lionesses after their win, and his personal exchange with Chloe quickly captured attention.

As the team lined up to receive their winners’ medals, lip readers caught the touching words Prince William shared with Chloe.

“That kick was no nonsense,” he reportedly told her with a grin, before pulling her in for a congratulatory hug. “Well done, you. Honestly, fantastic.”

Chloe is one of six nominees for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year, set to be awarded later this month.

While many believe her back-to-back heroics with the Lionesses make her the ideal winner, she faces stiff competition from Formula 1 champion Lando Norris, golfer Rory McIlroy, and rugby star Ellie Kildunne.

Also in the running are England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler.

Chloe’s SPOTY nod comes in a year when women’s football has never been more in the spotlight.

The UK has recently launched a bid to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup, a project Prince William has publicly supported.

“Exciting times ahead! W,” he posted on social media after the bid was announced.

The young footballer has been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year (Credit: Heike Zwanziger/Future Image/Cover Images)

Prince William’s support for the Lionesses

The Prince of Wales has maintained a strong public presence in his support for the Lionesses.

In July, he and Princess Charlotte travelled to Switzerland for the final match. The prince beamed with pride as he handed out medals and embraced players, as Charlotte also cheered from the stands.

Speaking about the royal family’s encouragement, Lioness Lucy Bronze previously told HELLO!: “I remember when Charlotte was born. We had a little England Lionesses kit made for her.

“[Prince William] has been to almost every pre-camp. He always comes and says good luck to us in person. It’s always nice to have a little chat.”

Following England’s dramatic victory in July, the official social media account for the Prince and Princess of Wales posted: “An incredible night for @Lionesses and @England in Basel. Congratulations to Sarina, the team and all the support staff. Champions!”

