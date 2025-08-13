Lionesses legend Hannah Hampton has opened up about her “regret”, after admitting to throwing away the Spanish goalkeeper’s water bottle during the Euros final.

The star goalie made an appearance on Lorraine this morning (August 13), where she discussed the horrific trolling she has received as a result.

Hannah Hampton was quizzed about the water bottle drama at the Euros today (Credit: ITV)

Hannah Hampton ‘regrets’ water bottle move

In an interview with talkSPORT last week, Lioness Hannah confessed that during the Euro finals, she had thrown the Spanish goalkeeper’s water bottle to the English fans in the crowd as they prepared for penalties, after noticing it had a cheat sheet on.

Ranvir Singh, who interviewed the star on Lorraine, could not wait to quiz her about this.

“Now, can you clear up this thing,” she asked. “What was this about the bottle?”

At this, Hannah’s face immediately fell: “Yeah, I mean, to be honest, kind of wish I didn’t say it in the first instance because it’s just brought so much hate.”

If I could take it back I wish I could.

As Ranvir rushed to apologise, Hannah explained: “It’s just hard, because I know, I’ve chucked a bottle. Yeah, I know there were probably five bottles there, but I’ve chucked one. It’s a normal thing [for goalies to do]. And if I could take it back I wish I could.”

Hannah Hampton led the Lionesses to Euros victory (Credit: Cover Images)

Hannah reveals trolling

Hannah continued to reflect candidly on how “difficult” she has found it being in the public eye.

She bravely opened up about the “unnecessary comments” she had received as a result. She shared that hate had even been directed at a tribute she posted to her late grandad. Some trolls had apparently told her “that’s why he’s gone” after she made the comment about the water bottle.

The 24-year-old goalie devastatingly lost her grandfather just days before the Lionesses’ final against Spain.

“It’s a positive and it’s a negative,” she concluded. “It’s great that people have been so engaged in the women’s game that they’re now invested, but at the same time, you open yourself up to hate and you open other people up to hate.”

Viewers react

Sure enough, Hannah’s appearance on Lorraine once again opened her up to hate. “Sounds like backtracking, Hannah,” one viewer commented.

However, after Ranvir told Hannah it was “what she does with her feet that counts”, the tide of backlash turned towards the host.

“Why don’t you STOP cutting across Hannah… LET HER SPEAK, STOP SPEAKING FOR HER #ITV She is trying to explain,” one said.

