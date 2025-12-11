Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh collects MBE from Prince William years on from royal balcony comment

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has received her MBE from Prince William, two years after her controversial comment about the royal balcony.

Over the last few days, people who have made an impact on the world have been honoured by the royal family. Just a few days ago, Strictly’s very own Claudia Winkleman was honoured with an MBE from King Charles.

On Wednesday, Adjoa collected her MBE from the Prince of Wales.

It comes a couple of years after Adjoa sparked some controversy because of her comments on the royal family.

She said the balcony was “terribly white” (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

What did Adjoa Andoh say about the royal family?

Back in May 2023, during the live broadcast on ITV of King Charles’ coronation ceremony, Adjoa made comments about how “terribly white” the balcony looked. As a result, she was flooded with backlash.

The star, who plays Lady Danbury in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, was commentating for ITV alongside TV personality Myleene Klass and hosts Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham.

During the event, Adjoa reflected on how different the balcony looked to Westminster Abbey and noted the lack of “diversity”.

She said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Westminster Abbey to a terribly white balcony. I am very struck by that.

“I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?'”

However, after the comments were made, Adjoa faced a lot of backlash online. Thousands also complained to TV watchdog Ofcom about the comments.

Adjoa later issued a statement over the backlash.

The 62-year-old explained that she “didn’t mean to upset anyone” and thought the whole coronation was “marvellous”.

She said on BBC Radio 4 at the time: “I think I upset a few people yesterday. I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white!’ Because the day had been so mixed. I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

But evidently, Prince William and the royal family have not let any comments made by Adjoa get in the way of recognising her talent.

Adjoa received her honour in Windsor this week (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Prince William honours Adjoa with MBE

On Wednesday, Adjoa was seen chatting away with Prince William as he handed her the honour of an MBE. She was given the award for her services to drama.

The star looked stunning in a white dress with black heels. As the prince gave her the medal, the pair were seen laughing and having a lengthy conversation.

Speaking about her honour, as reported by the BBC, Adjoa said: “I feel great imposter syndrome because I like what I do and drama’s the world I live in. I feel very honoured to receive the honour from Prince William. I think he’s doing amazing things for homelessness and for young people.”

Revealing what they spoke about, Adjoa added: “We talked about homelessness, because I’ve just been doing some things with St Mungo’s and young people and how we give our young people the best start in life. I’m thrilled that he’s engaged in that conversation and in a really proactive way, so that’s what we talked about.”

We’re glad to see everyone has moved on from the comment, and congratulations Adjoa!

Read more: Princess Charlotte receives special handwritten letter as William and Kate thank young girl

What do you think about Adjoa Andoh getting MBE from Prince William? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.