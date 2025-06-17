Peter Crouch tells Abbey Clancy ‘absolutely not’ as she admits to wanting another baby

Peter Crouch gave wife Abbey Clancy a warning when she suggested they have more children together.

Peter and Abbey have been together since 2006, and they tied the knot in 2011. Throughout this time, the couple have welcomed four children together.

Over the years, the pair have been very open about their relationship – even admitting they live somewhat separate lives. But it seems four kids is where the line is drawn. And, despite the fact that Abbey would have more, Peter hands down refuses.

Peter Crouch shuts down Abbey Clancy over more children

In this week’s OK!, Abbey opened up about the possibility of her and Peter having more children in the future.

Currently, the couple have four children. They welcomed their first daughter, Sophia Ruby, in 2011. Then they went on to have another girl, Liberty Rose, in 2015. The couple also have two boys – Johnny, six, and five-year-old Jack.

Speaking about adding to the family, Abbey said: “I would have 10 kids if I could. But Pete is like ‘absolutely not’. I think he said he will leave me if I bring another living thing into the house.

“All the kids are in school now, so I could easily have a newborn. But my husband says ‘no way’.”

Abbey admitted she “normally” gets her own way, but thinks Peter will have have the final say on this one.

Despite not having anymore children, Abbey recently welcomed a new horse, who she treats like one of her kids.

She explained: “I’ve actually just got a lovely new baby who’s 18 hands – Enzo, my horse. He is five minutes from the house but I would like him to live in my garden and sleep in my bed – but that’s not possible either!”

Abbey and Peter’s relationship

Elsewhere in the interview, Abbey admitted she would be “fine” with her daughter’s following in her modelling footsteps.

She also explained that as it’s coming up to summer holidays, she is looking forward to “spending time with the kids”.

Recently, while speaking on their joint podcast, The Therapy Couch, Abbey opened up about how “shocked” Peter was when he found out she was pregnant with their fourth child.

She said: “I remember calling you up and you were with Glen Johnson. And I called Pete up. I was like: ‘Pete…’ and he said: ‘If you’re going to say what I think you’re about to say, don’t say it.’ Then he put the phone down.”

So while Abbey may want more kids, it looks like four may be their magic number!

