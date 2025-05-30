TV star and model Abbey Clancy has revealed what her husband Peter Crouch’s reaction was after she found out she was pregnant with their fourth child.

Abbey, 39, who won Strictly in 2013, married sportsman Peter Crouch, 44, in 2011. The pair began dating in 2006 before getting engaged in 2009.

Since exchanging vows, the pair have welcomed four children – daughters Sophia Ruby, 13, and Liberty Rose, nine, and sons Johnny, seven, and Jack, five.

Abbey Clancy reveals Peter Crouch reaction to pregnancy news

While the pair remain happily married, Abbey recalled Peter’s shock response when she told him they were expanding their family.

While talking on their joint podcast, The Therapy Crouch, Abbey said: “I remember calling you and you were with Glen [Johnson] and I called Pete up, and I was like ‘Pete…’ and he said: ‘If you’re going to say what I think you’re about to say, don’t say it,’ and he put the phone down.”

Laughing at the story, Peter responded: “That was number four.”

Abbey shared she fell pregnant with Jack after having a difficult pregnancy with their third child, Johnny.

“Bearing in mind I had a hellish pregnancy with Johnny, like I was literally in bed for nine months, hospitalised, sick, 24/7 and a nightmare to live with according to Peter, which I completely deny,” she said.

‘My angel boy’

In January, Abbey honored Johnny’s seventh birthday with a wholesome social media post.

“Happy birthday my angel boy. How are you seven,” she wrote, adding four smiling faces with tears. “I love you so so much my kind kind boy.”

Abbey shared a snapshot that showed Johnny standing in front of a chocolate birthday cake with raspberries and blackberries on top. Looking straight at the camera, he was surrounded by decorations as he celebrated his big day.

