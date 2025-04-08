Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch admit they’re ‘living separate lives’ after 14 years of marriage

TV star Abbey Clancy and her former footballer husband Peter Crouch have admitted they are living “separate lives” from each other.

The model and presenter, who won Strictly in 2013, married sportsman Peter Crouch in 2011. The pair began dating in 2006 before getting engaged in 2009.

Since exchanging vows, the pair have welcomed four children – daughters Sophia Ruby, 13, and Liberty Rose, nine, and sons Johnny, seven, and Jack, five.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch share marriage update

In recent years, Abbey and Peter teamed up to launch their podcast, The Therapy Crouch, where they are open about their marriage. In their latest episode, the couple said they are happy living life with different interests.

“I actually played golf the other day and it was like, I took my jumper off and put on the T-shirt. For me, that’s groundbreaking. It really is, because I’ve been through some [bleep] this year. I’ve been out there in [bleep]ing all sorts of weather. And for me to just put that T-shirt on, it’s just phenomenal,” Peter told his wife.

I’ve never been happier.

In response, Abbey said: “I can’t listen to this any more. This golf stuff. We live separate lives now. He goes to golf and I go horse riding, and then we meet at the end.”

Peter insisted he doesn’t “think there’s anything wrong with that. Like, not every day, because we need to do stuff together as well. But I think some part of the week, I think that’s a totally healthy relationship”.

Abbey agreed with her husband, stating: “It is, because I’ve never been happier.”

'We're still in sync'

During a recent interview with OK!, Abbey opened up about her marriage to Peter where they do “everything together”.

“I don’t need ‘space’ from Peter – unless I’m ill, like I am at the minute, because he’s a [bleep] nurse and I want him to go away! He’s useless then. We love hanging out together with our friends, going on date nights. Whatever we’re doing, we always have a laugh. I think that’s really helped us,” she told the magazine.

Abbey continued: “We’ve totally grown together over the years. When we look back at our wedding day, some of the choices we’ve made, some things we’ve done in the past, we’re like: ‘Bloody hell, who were we then?!’

“But today? We’re still in sync. We’ve got the same interests and the same things make us laugh. It’s a really happy time for us at the moment.”

