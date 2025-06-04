Abbey Clancy calls out husband Peter Crouch for ‘bare-faced lying’: ‘I was tracking him the whole time’

Model and TV star Abbey Clancy put her husband Peter Crouch on blast for “bare-faced lying” to her.

The pair hosts a podcast, The Therapy Crouch, and openly talk about life as a married couple and their family. During Tuesday’s episode (June 3), Abbey, 39, called out Peter Crouch, 44, for not always being truthful.

Abbey called out Peter for his lies (Credit: YouTube)

Abbey Clancy admits to ‘tracking’ husband Peter Crouch

Less than 10 minutes into the episode, Abbey asked her sportsman husband if he had any “weekly whines” for her.

Peter insisted he wanted his wife to answer first so he could “counteract” as he knew she was going to mention his love for golfing. He joked that he wasn’t allowed to have fun away from the family. However, Abbey fought back.

“I want you to have fun, I know how passionate you are about golf and I want you to enjoy your time and have great times, but my weekly whine is the bare-face lying,” she said.

While looking at their producer Ross, who wasn’t on camera, Abbey continued: “Bearing in mind the first day, he had a golf day before he went to Ireland, I spoke to him at like 9am, and then he came home at 2am, ignored me the whole day, which we’ve got a rule, I’m like ‘just text me, check in’ bla bla bla.”

Peter insisted Abbey knew where he was, stating he was “at one of the lads’ houses”, where she knows “the wife really well”. After saying the wife was also there, Abbey joked: “I thought no girls were allowed.” Peter responded: “Well, she lives there.”

Another lie Abbey called Peter out on was that he once said he had taken a friend home at 1 am, but still came home at 3 am. “Where have you been for them two hours?” she asked.

“It’s fine, I was tracking him the whole time,” Abbey added as Peter burst out laughing. “I could see exactly! Daddy is stationary,” she continued.

Abbey admitted she was tracking Peter (Credit: YouTube)

When did Abbey Clancy get with Peter Crouch?

Abbey, who won Strictly in 2013, married former footballer Peter in 2011. The pair began dating in 2006 before getting engaged in 2009.

Since tying the knot, the pair have welcomed four children – daughters Sophia Ruby, 13, and Liberty Rose, nine, and sons Johnny, seven, and Jack, five.

When Abbey was pregnant with their youngest, Jack, she revealed Peter reacted to the news by hanging up on her.

