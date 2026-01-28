Peter Andre issues ‘desperate’ plea for help as family member diagnosed with ‘very rare blood cancer’

Peter Andre has issued a desperate plea to his fans for help after a family member was diagnosed with a “rare” form of blood cancer.

Over the years, Peter Andre has been very open with his followers about issues he has faced in his family, particularly when it comes to his mum’s health.

But this time, it’s not his mum. However, heartbreakingly, another member of the family has received a heartbreaking diagnosis. And Peter wants fans to help.

Peter has revealed the heartbreaking news (Credit: YouTube)

Peter reveals family member’s diagnosis

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Peter has revealed his sister-in-law’s father, Harri, has been devastatingly diagnosed with a very rare form of blood cancer. And is in urgent need of a stem cell donor.

He penned: “My sister-in-law’s father, Harri, is in desperate need of a stem cell donor, as he is fighting a very rare blood cancer.

“His only chance is to find someone, of mainly Asian descent, as a donor for a stem cell transplant.”

Peter proceeded to directly ask his followers for help, if they, or someone they know, are eligible to donate.

He continued: “Please, please, pass this on in the hope that someone may be able to help. Thank you so much for your help.”

Peter’s sister-in-law, Sunny, posted her own message about her dad’s diagnosis. On her Instagram, she penned: “To all my friends seeing the heartbreaking news, below is a link to sign up as a stem cell donor.

“You could be my dad’s lifesaver. Thank you all. Please share far and wide. Let’s save my beautiful daddy.”

Peter’s mum is also very ill (Credit: YouTube)

Is Peter Andre’s mum ill?

Heartbreakingly, this isn’t the only family illness that Peter is dealing with. His mum, Thea, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s back in 2023. She lives on the Gold Coast, Australia, with Peter’s father, Savvas.

But in the most recent update on his mum’s health earlier this month, Peter revealed that Thea can no longer speak.

Sharing a video of his daughter, Belle, on FaceTime with her grandparents, Peter revealed the heartbreaking news.

He wrote: “No matter what happens in my life, moments like these for me are the most precious.

“Sadly, now that mum can’t speak anymore. However, Belle has a wonderful daily conversation with her Bapou [Greek for grandfather], and as you can see, they adore each other. My heart melts every time. She does get to see her Yiayia [Greek for grandmother] daily, but sadly, the Parkinson’s is taking its toll.

“I cherish every moment I have with both my parents and my children.”

Read more: Peter and Emily Andre ‘won’t appear’ in The Princess Diaries season 2

What do you think about Peter Andre asking fans for help? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!