Peter Andre admits ‘anxiety’ as he leaves UK following backlash for taking kids to SeaWorld

Peter Andre has revealed his “anxiety” before he leaves his kids to jet off to Australia, following huge backlash over visiting SeaWorld.

Last week, Peter Andre shared a series of a family trip to Abu Dhabi images on Instagram. He and his wife, Emily, took their five children to SeaWorld and fans were furious.

Now, the 55-year-old singer has opened up about his own parenting struggles following the negative response.

In his weekly OK! column, Peter offered an insight to family life, and how he has managed travelling for work alongside being a dad to his kids. And it hasn’t been easy for him.

Peter admits ‘anxiety’ over leaving his kids

He said: “It’s always so hard leaving the children when I travel. I get quite anxious before I leave. But I also feel anxious because I am going to see my mum for a very limited amount of time in Australia.”

In 2023, Peter announced that his mother, Thea, had been diagnosed with both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. Thea lives in Australia with Peter’s father, Savvas, and so the star doesn’t get to see her all of the time. So he takes whatever chance he can – even if he is anxious away from his kids.

Peter admitted leaving his parents behind again is “bittersweet” because he loves getting to see them. But his excitement at seeing his children grows.

He said: “I’m happy to see them, but also happy that I will get to go back and be with the children.”

Peter’s anxiety revelation comes as he faced immense backlash from the public over taking his children to SeaWorld.

What is the backlash about?

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, Peter Andre and his kids were walking into the SeaWorld park.

He captioned the post: “We had the best time at Yas Island exploring all of the parks. So special to have the whole family together. There truly is something for everyone. We will definitely be back!”

However, SeaWorld has faced a lot of disapproval over the years from animal lovers. And they didn’t hold back on Peter’s comments.

One wrote: “Great photos until you showed SeaWorld. How sad.”

Another added: “Promoting cruel, unethical hell holes for animals, such as SeaWorld. Vile.”

“I’m so sad to see you visiting Sea World. The cruelty around these ‘entertainment’ parks are so obvious,” a third penned.

