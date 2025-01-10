Peter Andre has been inundated with well wishes after making a heartbreaking admission about his beloved mum.

The star shared a video on social media today (Friday, January 10) with his mum, Thea.

Peter Andre in sad admission

Taking to Instagram, Peter shared a video of himself and mum Thea for his 1.9 million followers to see. In the video, Peter and mum Thea are sitting together, linking arms.

“Just me and Muma, sitting here,” the 51-year-old singer says in the video. “Linked arms, just chilling together,” he then says, before ending the video.

“Love you mum. It’s getting harder and harder to see you like this. I cherish every moment I have with you,” he captioned the post.

Peter’s mum suffers from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

During an interview with The Mirror last year, Peter admitted that his mother’s health is causing him some anxiety.

“I need to spend time with my mum, which is going to be emotional. When it comes to her health, we just have to hope and pray that she’s doing okay. It will mean so much to have this time with her,” he said.

‘She totally adores you’

Fans of the star took to the comments section to send their support to the pop star.

“It’s very hard as they get older but cherish every moment xx,” one fan wrote.

“She totally adores you x that’s the look of a mummy in love,” another said.

“It is so hard watching a parent, your foundation of life, deteriorating. Sending [love heart emoji],” a third commented.

“Aww what a lovely video Peter , I’m so so happy that you got to go and see your mum,” another then added.

Kerry Katona also showed her support, commenting a string of love heart emojis on Peter’s Instagram.

Peter ‘done’ with having kids

Meanwhile, last month, Peter revealed that he is “done” with having children now.

The star is father to five children – Junior, Princess, Theo, Amelia, and Arabella.

Speaking to HeatWorld, he revealed that Arabella, who was born last year, is his final child.

“And that is my last child. 20 years of having kids! It’s been an amazing experience, but I think what happened this time is that I realised this was our last one,” he said.

“I never had a limit before. It was always that I’d love to have five or six kids, but I know now this is it. At 51, the lack of sleep feels a little different than it did at 31,” he then added.

