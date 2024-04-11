Peter Andre’s wife Emily looks ‘beautiful and calm’ ‘moments before’ birth of third baby in new picture

Emily Andre had fans distracted after husband Peter shared a stunning snap of her – right before she gave birth to her third baby.

The NHS doctor welcomed a daughter earlier this month. Happy couple Peter and Emily are already proud parents to son Theo and daughter Amelia. Peter also has two older children, Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Still on cloud nine over the birth of his baby, this week, Peter shared a snap of Emily in the hospital “moments before” their new daughter was born.

Peter and Emily welcomed their third child recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre shares snap of wife before birth of baby

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday (April 11) Peter, who married Emily in 2015, uploaded a sweet photo of him posing next to Emily in the hospital.

Doctor Emily beamed to the camera, wearing a hospital gown. Meanwhile Peter could be seen kissing his wife’s cheek while putting his hand on her bump. In the caption, Peter penned: “Moments before … Emily… always smiling. @dr_emily_official.”

Fans swoon over ‘beautiful’ Emily

And it’s fair to say the post got plenty of people talking. Rushing to the comments section, many fans pointed out how calm and beautiful Emily looked before giving birth.

How can someone look so beautiful during the onset of labour.

One fan said: “My gosh she is a beautiful looking woman isn’t she seems to have a lovely calm nature too.” Peter then replied: “She is so calm and kind. I’m a lucky guy.”

Another follower chimed in and mused: “How can someone look so beautiful during the onset of labour.” A third proclaimed: “Looks glowing such a beautiful lady congratulations to you both and your beautiful family.”

The singer and NHS doctor tied the knot nearly 10 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Junior Andre emotional over baby sister

It comes after Peter’s son Junior was eager to share his thoughts as another sibling was added to his family.

Junior paid tribute to his new sibling in the comments section of Peter’s baby announcement, where Emily could be seen pictured in a hospital gown whilst cradling the newborn. Alongside a teary-eyed emoji and a love heart, Junior penned: “Welcome to life my beautiful little sis.”

The couple first shared news of their pregnancy on social media in October 2023. Emily kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey, which was not an entirely smooth ride.

She shared how chronic morning sickness had prevented her from stomaching coffee for two months.

