Peter Andre has welcomed his third baby with wife Emily. The happy couple took to social media to share their news last night (April 3).

Emily, who is an NHS doctor, tied the knot with Peter in 2015. The pair now share three children together, whilst Peter has two older children with his ex-wife Katie Price.

And his eldest child, Junior, was eager to share his thoughts as another sibling was added to his family.

Junior Andre reacts to Peter Andre’s new baby

In a sweet comment, Junior took to social media to share an emotional message with his baby sister.

Junior paid tribute to his new sibling in the comments section of Peter’s baby announcement, where Emily could be seen pictured in a hospital gown whilst cradling the newborn.

Alongside a teary-eyed emoji and a love heart, Junior penned: “Welcome to life my beautiful little sis.”

Fans of the star-studded family flocked to Junior’s comment to congratulate the growing brood, with one stating: “Congratulations on becoming a big brother again.”

Another gushed: “Congratulations to you all.”

Junior took to social media to share a sweet message to his new sister (Cover Images/ INSTARimages.com)

Princess welcomes her ‘gorgeous little sister’

Junior’s sister, Princess, also took to social media to gush about her newest sibling.

Reposting a snap of Peter cradling the new baby girl, she penned: “My gorgeous little sister.” Princess also added three love heart emojis to the snap.

Meanwhile, several showbiz stars also shared their best wishes with the Andre family. Singer Pixie Lott wrote: “Eeee massive congratulations!!”

Presenter and BGT star Amanda Holden commented with her own baby name suggestions, writing: “I’m so happy for you. Dylan… Robyn. Boys names are great for girls.”

Pop star Alexandra Burke added: “Congratulations!!! So beautiful x.”

Princess also shared an adorable tribute to her baby sister (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Emily and Peter Andre welcome third baby

Sharing two pictures last night, Peter gushed to Instagram: “Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

“Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!

“Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.

“I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading.”

