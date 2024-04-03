Peter Andre revealed earlier today (April 3) that he’s become a dad for the fifth time – and before wife Emily popped, he dropped a big hint about what they might name the new baby.

The 51-year-old singer has just welcomed his third child with wife Emily, after previously welcoming two children with ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter and Katie share son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16. Meanwhile, Emily is mum to daughter Millie, 10, and son Theo, seven.

And as they add to their brood, it seems Peter and Emily are taking inspiration from some old-fashioned names.

Peter Andre likes old-fashioned baby names

Writing in his column for New magazine earlier this week, Pete said: “I was reading about a few baby names that are apparently on the brink of ‘extinction’. It looks like the most endangered in 2024 is Keanu for a boy and Flo, a shortened version of Florence, for a girl.”

Millie didn’t get her name for the first six weeks of her life.

He added: “I really like Keanu. It’s crazy to think names could be wiped out. Maybe this will give us some inspiration, but we have no idea what we’ll call the baby.”

Discussing their previous choice of names, Peter said: “Millie didn’t get her name for the first six weeks of her life, as we started with Rose before settling on Millie.”

Loose Women ‘let slip’ baby’s gender

Peter and Emily decided to keep the sex of their baby a surprise, but tried out an old-fashioned method of finding out during a recent appearance on Loose Women.

When asked if they have a preference, Emily said: “I don’t have a preference at all actually because we’ve got two boys and two girls.”

Doing the ring test, Nadia Sawalha held a string with a ring attached over Emily’s bump.

It began to move back and forth – which apparently means it could be a boy.

Olivia Attwood said: “Circle is a girl. It’s official. It’s a boy! You heard it here first.”

Peter and Emily then went on to discuss names for their unborn tot. Emily said: “We quite liked some of the gender-neutral names.”

Peter said: “There’s certain names like Tony that can be for a boy and a girl. Jamie is really cool.”

