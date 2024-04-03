Peter Andre and wife Emily have become parents for the third time together after confirming the birth of a baby girl.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 50, and his NHS doctor wife, 34, who tied the knot in 2015, already have two children together, Theo, aged 6, and Amelie, 9.

Peter also has two older children, Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Emily and Peter Andre welcome third baby

Peter announced the wonderful news on Instagram, saying: “Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

“Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!

“Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.

“I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading.”

Peter Andre is now a father of five (Credit: ITV)

‘Delighted’

The couple first shared news of their pregnancy on social media in October 2023.

They captioned an adorable snap of them holding up a reel of scan photos:

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Emily kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey, which was not an entirely smooth ride.

She shared how chronic morning sickness had prevented her from stomaching coffee for two months.

