Peter Andre and wife Emily ‘discover unborn baby’s sex’ on Loose Women: ‘It’s official!’

Peter Andre and his pregnant wife Emily appeared on Loose Women this week as they tried out some old wives’ tales to predict their unborn baby’s sex.

The couple are expecting their third baby together and have decided to keep the tot’s sex as a surprise.

But as they appeared on Loose Women on Thursday, the panellists tried out a few methods to predict what the sex will be.

Peter and Emily are expecting their third baby together (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre and wife Emily on sex of unborn baby

When asked if they have a preference on the baby’s sex, Emily said: “I don’t have a preference at all actually because we’ve got two boys and two girls.”

Peter and Emily are parents to daughter Amelia, 10, and son Theo, seven. Meanwhile, Peter has son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Peter continued on Loose Women: “I’ve been lucky because I’ve had both [boys and girls]. I really don’t know.

Nadia tried an old-fashioned method to predict the baby’s sex (Credit: ITV)

“Preferably, a boy,” as Emily, the panellists and audience burst into laughter.

Nadia Sawalha then said: “So do we think you’re carrying high with weight on the waist because that’s a girl apparently.

“Carrying low, basketball belly – you’re definitely not carrying low – glowing skin, you’ve always got glowy skin, no or low morning sickness and salty cravings is apparently for a boy.”

Doctor Emily said: “I’ve been really sick this time. That’s been the worst bit, the sickness.”

Nadia replied: “That means boy, yeah.”

She then tried out an old-fashioned method called “the ring test” to try and predict the sex.

Host Kaye Adams joked: “It’s interesting that Nadia is telling a doctor…” to which Nadia quipped: “I’m trying to forget she’s a doctor.”

Circle is a girl. It’s official. It’s a boy! You heard it here first.

As Nadia held a string with a ring attached over Emily’s bump, it began to move “back and forth” – which apparently means it could be a boy.

Olivia Attwood said: “Circle is a girl. It’s official. It’s a boy! You heard it here first.”

Emily Andre on ‘hard’ pregnancy

Peter and Emily then went on to discuss names for their unborn tot. Emily said: “We quite liked some of the gender-neutral names.”

Peter said: “There’s certain names like Tony that can be for a boy and a girl. Jamie is really cool.”

Emily recently said she has been struggling this pregnancy. Speaking on Lorraine this week, she said: “It’s been harder. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a little bit older or because I’ve got two other kids. It’s definitely been a little bit more challenging, but I think that’s to be expected. The more pregnancies you have, they get a bit more challenging.”

