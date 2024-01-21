Junior Andre, the son of Peter Andre, has opened up about his unborn baby sibling and how the tot will prepare him for fatherhood.

Singer Peter is expecting his third baby with his wife Emily. The couple are already parents to Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven.

Peter is also dad to Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, from his first marriage to Katie Price.

Now, Junior has discussed having a new baby sibling on the way and expressed excitement over its gender.

Speaking to HELLO! at The Butterfly Ball in aid of the Caudwell Children’s charity, Junior admitted: “Well I’m going to be one of eight now, which is crazy, I’m going to be a big brother again. Obviously, I’m going to be like 19 years older, so I’m going to treat it as if it’s my child. It’s going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I’m very excited.”

Discussing the unborn baby’s gender, Junior added: “I don’t know what it’s going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I’m going to love it so much, I can’t wait. But I’m not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can’t wait – it’s like a restart on life again. We’ve got a new baby sibling, it’s crazy.”

Meanwhile, at the same event, Peter opened up about Junior’s initial concerns. He told The Standard: “Junior was really worried because of the age gap, but now he’s like literally can’t wait and he’s going to be on call!

“I told him around that time he’s going to be on call to come to the hospital as soon as Emily goes into labour.”

It comes a few of months after Peter and Emily announced the news that they were expecting baby number three. On Instagram, they shared images of a baby scan.

Peter wrote: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

In November, Emily shared a pregnancy update as she revealed the baby was “kicking like mad”. She said on Instagram: “Baby kicking away like mad – always in the evenings. Defo a night owl.”

Earlier this month (January), Emily confirmed her due date as she showed off her growing bump.

Posing in a bikini, Emily gushed over a break away with Pete.

She wrote: “Such a lovely break, and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one @peterandre.”

Emily and Peter married in 2015. They welcomed daughter Amelia in 2014 and son Theo in 2016.

