Pregnant Emily Andre says baby is ‘kicking like mad’ in adorable update

Mum-to-be Emily Andre took to Instagram to keep her fans updated with her third pregnancy.

Emily shared a picture of her bump and told her followers that baby number three looks set to be a “night owl”.

The NHS doctor, 34, said: “Baby kicking away like mad – always in the evenings. Defo a night owl.”

Sweet! Emily and her 50-year-old husband Peter Andre announced the surprise news that they are expecting their third child back in October.

Emily Andre says her third baby is a ‘night owl’ already (Credit: Loose Women)

Emily Andre “so excited”

A joint post from the happy couple said: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Emily and Peter, who married in 2015, are already parents to Amelia, nine, and seven-year-old Theo. And after the latest bump update, fans were quick to share in Emily’s sweet post.

One said on Instagram: “Super happy for you guys, another gorgeous Andre baby on the way.”

While another commented: “How beautiful, exciting times for all the family.”

Meanwhile Pete’s daughter Princess, from his previous relationship with Katie Price, is also super excited about the arrival of her seventh sibling.

The Andre brood gets bigger

Earlier this week Princess, 16, told OK!: “I’m honestly so excited. I literally love babies, they’re just so cute, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Asked if that meant she was on board with nappy changes, Princess joked: “I wouldn’t say fully on board. No, I’m only joking. I feel like I’m a good big sister, and now that I’m older I can help with things and look after the baby.”

Princess has two older brothers, Harvey, 21, and 18-year-old Junior. Then there’s 10-year-old Jett and Bunny, nine, from Katie’s relationship with Kieran Hayler. Coupled with Pete and Emily’s children Amelia, Theo, and baby number three, that makes quite a brood!

