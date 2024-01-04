Pregnant Emily Andre shows off baby bump in bikini: ‘Counting down the next three months’

Emily Andre has proudly showed off her baby bump as she awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Peter.

The showbiz couple, who have been together for over a decade, confirmed in October that they were expecting their third child. Pete shares Millie, nine, and Theo, seven with Emily. He’s also dad to Princess, 16 and Junior, 18, whom he shares with Katie Price.

Now, Emily has delighted fans by sharing a picture of herself cradling her six-month pregnant belly.

Peter Andre: Emily shares baby bump snap

Peter was recently in the United Arab Emirates, for a New Year’s performance. Wife Emily also tagged along for the holiday, and as they returned home, she shared a sweet snap with her followers.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (January 3) Emily uploaded a photo of her on the beach – showing off her belly in a two-piece bikini as she dipped her toes into the sand.

Peter Andre fans swoon over Emily’s snap

Alongside the picture, Emily wrote: “Such a lovely break, and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one @peterandre.”

Fans were quick to gush over the snap. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Aw Emily, I really love this picture, you’re blooming and thank you for sharing.”

Someone else chimed in and added: “Aww glad you, @peterandre and your family had a lovely holiday and cute little bump is growing not long to go till you meet your newborn.”

While a third quipped: “Precious!” Another follower wrote: “Aww beautiful photo, hope you, @peterandre and kids had a wonderful holiday, thank you for sharing.”

Emily and Peter first met in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Emily’s pregnancy has been an ’emotional rollercoaster’

It comes after Peter revealed Emily was rushed into A&E, as the singer told OK! that her pregnancy has been an “emotional rollercoaster.”

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Emily. But she never complains, she just gets on with it,” Peter explained.

“There have been a couple of accidents and emergency stops along the way,” he said. “I was due to go on stage in Grease in the West End. And I got a call saying: ‘Emily’s been rushed to A&E.’ It was really worrying and obviously, I immediately went to support her. But thankfully everything was okay,” he concluded.

