Peter Andre’s wife Emily shows off her baby bump after concerning hospital dash

Peter Andre’s wife Emily Andre glowed as she cradled her baby bump in a new Instagram picture posted over the festive period.

The 34-year-old mum of two and Pete, 50, confirmed that they were expecting their third child together back in October.

Yesterday (December 26), Emily took to Instagram to share a selection of festive pictures, including one of her showing off her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily (@dr_emily_official)

Peter Andre and wife Emily celebrate Christmas with ‘Bump’

Pete rested his hand on her growing tummy as she wrote: “Happy Christmas everyone with love from all of us (and Bump). Hope you all had an amazing day @peterandre xxxx.”

While Emily opted for some Christmas pyjamas, Pete wore a holiday sweater in the pics.

The post comes after Peter revealed Emily was rushed into A&E, as the singer told OK! that her pregnancy has been an “emotional rollercoaster”.

Peter Andre revealed wife Emily’s pregnancy has been a rollercoaster (Credit: YouTube)

‘I got a call saying she’d been rushed to A&E’

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Emily but she never complains, she just gets on with it,” Peter explained about Emily’s pregnancy.

“There have been a couple of accidents and emergency stops along the way,” he said. “I was due to go on stage in Grease in the West End and I got a call saying: ‘Emily’s been rushed to A&E.’ It was really worrying and obviously, I immediately went to support her. But thankfully everything was okay,” he concluded.

Since then, her fans haven’t stopped praising Emily for looking so gorgeous in her Instagram posts. “So elegant and classy. Beautiful,” one fan commented. Another added: “Can’t believe how amazing you look! You look so well.”

Read more: Pregnant Emily Andre says baby is ‘kicking like mad’ in adorable update

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.