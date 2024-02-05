Peter Andre ‘helping’ wife Emily amid ‘harder’ pregnancy following A&E visit: ‘It’s been more challenging’

Emily Andre – the pregnant wife of Mysterious Girl singer Peter – has opened up about the struggles in her third pregnancy.

Appearing on Lorraine today (February 5), Emily said this time around things have been “harder”. Emily, a junior doctor, already has two kids with Pete – daughter Amelia, 10, and son Theo, seven.

However, with baby number three due this April, Emily said that she’s felt things have been “a bit more challenging”. And, as a result, doting dad Pete has stepped up indoors.

Emily Andre appeared on Lorraine today and admitted her pregnancy has been more difficult this time around (Credit: ITV)

‘They get a bit more challenging’

Emily, who is 34, told Lorraine Kelly: “It’s been harder. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a little bit older or because I’ve got two other kids. It’s definitely been a little bit more challenging, but I think that’s to be expected. The more pregnancies you have, they get a bit more challenging.

He’s making sure I don’t carry anything, and he helps me up the stairs and all of those things.

“But I love it, it’s such a precious time. I can’t believe it’s nearly coming to an end, that’s what’s making me think, oh my goodness, I need to really relish these last few weeks.”

Emily’s confession comes after Peter shared his worries for Emily after she was taken to A&E. “It was really worrying,” he said at the time. “But thankfully everything was okay.”

Peter Andre is a hands-on dad and has been helping wife Emily around the house during her third pregnancy (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Andre ‘helping’ wife Emily during third pregnancy

Lorraine then asked Emily if she has everything organised ahead of the baby’s arrival and she replied: “Mostly. I optimistically say mostly.”

Emily said that she “hopes” Millie and Theo will muck in and help out when the new baby arrives. And she said that “hands-on” dad Pete is already stepping up.

Emily said: “I’m hoping they’re all going to muck in and help, that’s the plan.”

Lorraine added Peter’s “very good”, to which Emily replied: “He is, he’s so hands-on. He’s making sure I don’t carry anything, and he helps me up the stairs and all of those things.”

