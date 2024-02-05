Peter Andre ‘helping’ wife Emily amid ‘harder’ pregnancy following A&E visit: ‘It’s been more challenging’

Emily Andre – the pregnant wife of Mysterious Girl singer Peter – has opened up about the struggles in her third pregnancy.
Appearing on Lorraine today (February 5), Emily said this time around things have been “harder”. Emily, a junior doctor, already has two kids with Pete – daughter Amelia, 10, and son Theo, seven.
However, with baby number three due this April, Emily said that she’s felt things have been “a bit more challenging”. And, as a result, doting dad Pete has stepped up indoors.
‘They get a bit more challenging’
Emily, who is 34, told Lorraine Kelly: “It’s been harder. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a little bit older or because I’ve got two other kids. It’s definitely been a little bit more challenging, but I think that’s to be expected. The more pregnancies you have, they get a bit more challenging.
He’s making sure I don’t carry anything, and he helps me up the stairs and all of those things.
“But I love it, it’s such a precious time. I can’t believe it’s nearly coming to an end, that’s what’s making me think, oh my goodness, I need to really relish these last few weeks.”
Emily’s confession comes after Peter shared his worries for Emily after she was taken to A&E. “It was really worrying,” he said at the time. “But thankfully everything was okay.”
Peter Andre ‘helping’ wife Emily during third pregnancy
Lorraine then asked Emily if she has everything organised ahead of the baby’s arrival and she replied: “Mostly. I optimistically say mostly.”
Emily said that she “hopes” Millie and Theo will muck in and help out when the new baby arrives. And she said that “hands-on” dad Pete is already stepping up.
Emily said: “I’m hoping they’re all going to muck in and help, that’s the plan.”
Lorraine added Peter’s “very good”, to which Emily replied: “He is, he’s so hands-on. He’s making sure I don’t carry anything, and he helps me up the stairs and all of those things.”
