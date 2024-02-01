Peter Andre lets slip new baby’s exact due date as they reveal they won’t find out the sex

Singer Peter Andre revealed when his new baby with wife Emily is due during his appearance on Good Morning Britain this week.

The Mysterious Girl chart-topper announced that he and Emily were expecting their third child together in October. With his ex Katie Price, Peter has another two children – Junior and Princess.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited,” the couple – parents to Amelia and Theo – shared on Instagram.

Peter Andre: Emily has ‘eight or nine weeks to go’ till birth of baby

While talking to GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Susanna asked Peter how Emily was doing, to which he replied: “She is good.”

“I really have a lot of respect when you see what they go through,” Peter continued before stating that Emily has “eight or nine weeks to go”. This would mean the baby should arrive during the first week of April.

Richard chimed in and questioned the sex of the baby. Remaining tight-lipped, Peter said: “It’s a baby.”

He then revealed why they have decided not to find out the sex this time around: “We are going to have a surprise this time.”

Peter explained the pregnancy has been an “emotional rollercoaster” for Emily. However, he insists that she “just gets on with it”.

Emily has been ‘counting down’ her due date

On January 3, Emily took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her growing bump while spending time on a beach.

Enjoying a splash in the sea, she revealed that she is looking forward to giving birth in the upcoming months.

“Such a lovely break and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one,” she wrote in her caption while tagging her husband.

