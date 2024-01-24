Peter Andre sobs as he shares film on mental health: ‘You may find this disturbing’

TV star Peter Andre has starred in a powerful new music video which tackles cyber bullying and teen suicide.

Pete plays dad to fictional character Josh, who attempts to take his own life. The video is part of composer Fabio D’Andrea’s new classical video album, where his piano compositions are played alongside challenging music videos.

The singer shared the graphic video on his Instagram account, which begins with a clip of him with tears rolling down his face.

Peter Andre has filmed a harrowing new video about teen mental health (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre: ‘I was compelled to do it’

Chatting to GB News, Peter explained: “I was so compelled to do it. I’ve been very open about my own mental health problems in the past.

“Our aim is to get this into every secondary school across the country because as hard hitting as it is to see, it is so crucial that people see it.

“I have an 18 year old. Josh could have been my son. I remember walking in and seeing him in the first scene and I got incredibly emotional.”

So much so that Pete insisted they started filming immediately to capture his genuine emotions.

The film comes with a trigger warning, and Peter’s Instagram caption says: “WARNING: This music video contains scenes of self-harm and bullying which you may find disturbing.

“This is a short edit of ANOTHER WAY, the new music video by @fabiodandreaofficial starring @peterandre – the full video is out now on YouTube.

“Every young adult and every parent must watch it! ANOTHER WAY addresses topics that affect almost every family in some form.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabio D’Andrea (@fabiodandreaofficial)

Fans react to harrowing video

The post went on to thank the actors who starred in the emotional movie: “They brought so much depth to this story!”

Peter was inundated with messages from fans and their reaction to the heartbreaking video.

One said: “This has broken my heart. Thank you so much for sharing.”

Others thanked Peter and the team for raising awareness of mental health issues.

One said: “Harrowing, powerful, beautifully shot. Thank you for making this. I work for a company that helps improve children’s mental health and wellbeing; I will be sharing this. Thank you.”

His own son Junior commented: “Powerful.”

Read more: Peter Andre didn’t tell mum about baby number five due to her ‘very difficult’ dementia battle.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to join in the conversation.