Peter Andre didn’t tell mum about baby number five due to her ‘very difficult’ dementia battle 

Peter Andre has opened up about his mum Thea’s Parkinson’s and dementia diagnosis – revealing it‘s been “very difficult”.

The pop star confirmed in October that he was expecting his third child with wife Emily, and fifth overall. Pete shares Millie, nine, and Theo, seven with Emily, and he’s also dad to Princess, 16 and Junior, 18, with Katie Price.

However, Pete has revealed how he delayed telling his parents his baby news due to their declining health as his mum’s Parkinson’s and dementia.

Peter’s mum is suffering with dementia (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre on mum Thea’s ‘very difficult’ dementia battle

In a new interview, Pete opened up about his fear of telling his parents about his new bundle of joy that’s on the way. His mum Thea, 86, and dad Savvas both live in Australia – with Thea battling dementia.

Seeing them decline like that is very difficult.

“I didn’t want to risk later having to break bad news. Heaven forbid if something went wrong, it would have really hurt my mama,” he told OK!.

The Mysterious Girl singer then went on to brand his mum as always being “so strong”. However, he added that to see her “not so strong” at the moment is “hard”. Despite this, Pete went on to say how his mum is “thrilled” over the baby news and is “asking everyday about bump”.

Pete added: “We are such a close family and seeing them decline like that is very difficult. They’ve been married 68 years now. It’s unbelievable, they’re a real inspiration.”

Earlier this year, Pete share his heartbreak after his mum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

In a post on Instagram from January, the I’m A Celeb star shared a series of snaps from two-week trip to Oz where he visited his parents. He wrote: “Our mum is really struggling with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and we worry every single day as it takes hold. I will cherish every moment I have.”

In another comment, Pete added that it had been “so cruel” to watch Thea’s illness “take hold” of her.

Pete on GB News

In other Peter Andre news, the TV star has recently bagged himself a new show on GB News.

In November, it was confirmed that Pete will be hosting Saturday Morning Live from 10am to 12 noon all throughout December.

The new show kicked off at the start of December and is co-hosted alongside broadcaster Ellie Costello.

Peter is no stranger to appearing on GB News though. Back in May, the TV star previously co-hosted three episodes of the show with Ellie. The pair stood in for Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster at the time.

