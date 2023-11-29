Peter Andre to join GB news as guest presenter for December

Peter Andre has bagged himself a new show on GB News, it has been announced today (Wednesday, November 29).

The showbiz star has been in the business for over two decades. And throughout the years, he’s turned his hand to an array of different careers. From his perfume line to chart-topping hits, it seems there’s nothing Pete can’t do.

And now, the Mysterious Girl singer will be appearing on telly screens, fronting a new show on GB News.

The singer will be hosting GB News (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre lands GB News gig

Peter Andre will be hosting Saturday Morning Live from 10am to 12 noon all throughout December.

The new show kicks off this Saturday (December 2) and will be co-hosted alongside broadcaster Ellie Costello.

Peter is no stranger to appearing on GB News though. Back in May, the I’m A Celebrity star previously co-hosted three episodes of the show with Ellie. The pair stood in for Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster at the time.

Peter has hosted GB News before (Credit: GB News)

Peter Andre ‘can’t wait’ for new show

Discussing his new role, Peter said: “I can’t wait. Ellie and I got on so well in May, and although I was quite nervous because Breakfast is such a tough gig, I really loved it.”

He added: “Viewers are really included in GB News programmes, so there’s an intimacy to your relationship with the audience that’s rare in television. I got wonderfully kind feedback from everyone, so it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas.”

Peter Andre baby news

It’s not just Peter’s professional life that is going well at the moment – the same can also be said for Peter’s personal life too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

In October, Pete and wife Emily announced the surprise news that they are expecting their third child. Emily and Peter, who married in 2015, are already parents to Amelia, nine, and seven-year-old Theo.

A joint post from the happy couple said: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Peter’s daughter ‘so excited’ for sister

Meanwhile Pete’s daughter Princess, from his previous relationship with Katie Price, is also super excited about the arrival of her seventh sibling.

Earlier this week Princess, 16, told OK!: “I’m honestly so excited. I literally love babies, they’re just so cute, so I’m really looking forward to it.” Asked if that meant she was on board with nappy changes, Princess joked: “I wouldn’t say fully on board. No, I’m only joking. I feel like I’m a good big sister, and now that I’m older I can help with things and look after the baby.”

