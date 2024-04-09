Peter Andre often keeps photos of his youngest children fairly private – even going as far as covering their faces in snaps, blurring images or failing to include them in photos shared to social media.

However, as he welcomed his newborn daughter last week, Peter shared a snap of her face whilst wife Emily cradled their bundle of joy in hospital.

Does this mean the star will be giving a further glimpse into his family life? Here is everything Peter has said about keeping his children’s faces private.

Peter Andre talks about keeping his children private

Peter became a father to his fifth child, just last week. The reality star has two older kids, Junior and Princess, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Now, he has added another little angel to his flock – his third child with wife Emily, whom he shares son Theo and daughter Amelia.

Peter has already divulged some details about his new addition, including that she is yet to be named, as well as a snap of her adorable face – which may come as a surprise, as Peter has previously kept photos of his young children, Theo and Amelia, private.

No one has ever seen their faces.

Peter has previously shared the reason behind keeping his children’s face a mystery. He explained in a YouTube video shared to his channel: “So Emily’s point is that they weren’t born into the media – no one has ever seen their faces so she doesn’t really want anyone to see their faces.

“So when they go to school no one can really recognise them at that.”

The Mysterious Girl singer also gave insight as to why this is different for his older children. He said: “Obviously from J and P from day one, we were documenting our lives.

“And they were part of that so I think they have always been in the media and that’s the reasoning for it.

“So I have to respect Emily for that. She hasn’t done it. She says once you do cross that, there’s no going back so I’m like, ‘OK, no problem’.”

Peter explained his wife’s view on sharing their children (Credit: Youtube / @theandresofficial)

Peter Andre addresses not sharing his children’s faces

The dad-of-five has also discussed other parents’ choices to share their children, including the royal family. He addressed the topic when images of young Prince George were released in 2019.

The star said: “If it’s good enough for royalty, it’s good enough for anybody.

“But there are some parents that don’t want to do it and you’ve got to respect that as well.”

Peter has had a lapse of judgement on the subject in the past, when he made a blunder on air on Loose Women.

The singer showed off his son sat in his lap whilst on a video call interview with the show, exposing his face. He later wrote to social media about his error: “I’m sooo in the dog house.. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown…. @loosewomen @itv.”

Peter Andre has previously shared his children Junior and Princess on Youtube (Credit: Youtube / @theandresofficial)

Emily Andre on keeping children’s faces private

Emily, who is an NHS doctor, has previously weighed in on the topic. She told The Sun about keeping her children offline: “I am going to wait for them to decide, I have to say I never regret the decision, in fact the opposite.

“I think the older they get, I am really glad I have done it that way because I would have to really think through what would be the benefit for them and at the moment, I don’t see what the benefit would be.”

Emily has also previously addressed her decision, after Tamara Ecclestone’s daughter (Serena) was branded an ‘ugly, awful little thing’ by cruel trolls online, in 2021.

This is exactly why I have been cautious about sharing my children’s faces online. I feel like people are really cruel.

She wrote in her column for OK!: “This is exactly why I have been cautious about sharing my children’s faces online.”

Emily continued: “I feel like people are really cruel.

“To make comments about a child’s appearance is unnecessary and wrong. Making comments in general about people’s appearances generally is uncalled for.”

Read more: Peter Andre shares details on baby daughter’s name: ‘She’s as cute as a button’

