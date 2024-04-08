Peter Andre shares details on baby daughter’s name: ‘She’s as cute as a button’

Peter Andre has shared an update about his baby girl, who he welcomed last week. Peter’s wife, Emily, gave birth last week to their third child.

Peter, who also has two children, Junior and Princess, with his ex-wife Katie Price, has now shared an update about his growing brood.

The star has also shared some news about the newborn’s name, after admitting he and Emily hadn’t had one prepared.

Peter Andre shares baby update

Peter revealed last week that he’d become a dad for the fifth time. However, the couple didn’t reveal a name for their latest addition – because they hadn’t thought of one!

Now, Peter has shared a new update. He wrote in his column for OK!: “It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for – our newest arrival is here! We welcomed our beautiful baby girl on Tuesday 2 April.

“We feel so overwhelmed right now, but mum and daughter are doing amazingly well. She weighed 7lb 3oz and is thankfully very healthy.

“She still doesn’t have a name, but she’s as cute as a button. We are all absolutely in love! Our new baby has been spoiled with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo, who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.”

Peter also gushed that his children are his proudest achievements – awww!

Peter Andre and wife Emily welcomed their third baby in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre admits he likes old-fashioned baby names

Before welcoming his fifth child, Peter had written in his column for New magazine: “I was reading about a few baby names that are apparently on the brink of ‘extinction’. It looks like the most endangered in 2024 is Keanu for a boy and Flo, a shortened version of Florence, for a girl.”

We have no idea what we’ll call the baby.

He went on to say: “I really like Keanu. It’s crazy to think names could be wiped out. Maybe this will give us some inspiration, but we have no idea what we’ll call the baby.”

Peter Andre and wife Emily already have two children, Amelia and Theo (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Peter also said that he and Emily didn’t name their daughter, Millie, for six weeks of her life. Could the same happen with the couple’s third baby together?

