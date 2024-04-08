Peter Andre shares emotional video of children Junior and Princess visiting his poorly mum: ‘Very difficult time’

Peter Andre has just welcomed his fifth child and although he’s no doubt wrapped up in his baby bubble, he has taken the time to pay tribute to his “beautiful” eldest children Junior and Princess.

Peter has been unable to fly to Australia to be with his mum, Thea, who is battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

But Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, rushed across the world to be by her side just hours after their baby sister was born.

Taking to Instagram, Mysterious Girl singer Peter paid a touching tribute to his kids.

He wrote: “The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

Peter has gushed over his children, Princess and Junior (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre gushes over children

“I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing.

“Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon.”

The touching video, which showed the siblings kissing and hugging their grandmother, was soundtracked by Whitney Houston’s One Moment In Time.

Princess simply commented on the upload: “Love you dad,” alongside a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Junior said he will “cherish moments like this”.

Peter’s fans were also on hand to champion Junior and Princess after they made the journey. One wrote: “Beautiful children that have been raised well, the compassion shown by them is a reflection of the upbringing you have given them.”

Another said: “This post had me in tears… You and Emily have raised amazing children. Like your parents raised you and Emily’s parents raised her. Wish you, Emily and family all the best.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “Well done Peter this shows what a fabulous dad you are raising such wonderful kiddos.”

The singer and his wife Emily welcomed a baby girl last week (Credit: Cover Images)

Peter and wife Emily’s new baby

Peter and Emily welcomed their third child together, a baby girl, last week.

Writing in his new magazine column, Peter wrote: “We welcomed our beautiful baby girl on Tuesday 2 April. We feel so overwhelmed right now, but mum and daughter are doing amazingly well.

“She weighed 7lb 3oz and is thankfully very healthy.”

