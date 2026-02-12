‘No one would know’: Pete Wicks in heartbreaking ‘lonely’ admission as he sits in house ‘crying’

Pete Wicks has revealed he spent a long time “sad and lonely” as he heartbreakingly opened up about hiding his true feelings from those close to him.

Over the last few years Pete has been much more open with his fans about how he is feeling in his personal life, including his rollercoaster love life. But while he may be smiling for the camera, it appears Pete has been feeling completely different when home alone.

And now, he has opened up on how “nobody” knew his true feelings, as he always tried to appear happy in the public eye.

Pete has admitted ‘nobody’ knew how sad he was (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks’ heartbreaking ‘lonely’ admission

On Wednesday (February 11), Pete launched the brand-new series of his Man Made Podcast, where he interviews celebrities, speaking about mental health.

In the first episode of this season, Pete spoke to rapper, Professor Green, about his mental health journey. But as the conversation flowed, Pete couldn’t help but reflect on his own feelings too.

Speaking on the podcast, Pete explained: “A few years ago, I lost someone. And that grief was something that was kind of the catalyst for me changing my life to the point where I became a work in progress.

“I wasn’t happy. I was sad for so many years and I couldn’t work out why. But it was always there, and it was bubbling.”

The former Strictly star went on to admit: “Sadness and loneliness is something that I have felt for such a long time. But no one would ever know. You would laugh, smile, you use humour. I was always kind of the one making the jokes and saying I was alright.

“But it’s really when you don’t have to show up for other people. When you have to show up for yourself, you don’t. I wasn’t showing up for myself. I would be sitting at home just [bleep]ing crying.”

Pete admitted that “nobody would ever know” he was feeling like that, because he only ever let it out when he was alone.

Pete got emotional (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star has spoken about his feelings before

This isn’t the first time Pete has spoken about his sadness. Last year, in a candid chat with his best pal, Sam Thompson, Pete admitted he was “sad”.

During the podcast episode at the time, Pete said: “Trying to get out of that [sadness] is very very difficult. And I think there are a lot of people that feel that way, you know?

“I have said it similarly about you. From the outside we have got [bleep]ing great lives. We have great lives. And we are so, so blessed.

“But it’s when you kind of sit at home on your own that none of that really matters, because you’re not appreciating it. And it’s very hard to appreciate things when you aren’t happy within yourself.”

Earlier this year, Pete welcomed a new dog into his life, after one of his other dogs, Peggy, sadly passed away. So, let’s hope there’s some happiness brought to his life this year!

