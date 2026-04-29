Pregnant Nicola Roberts reveals she had emergency surgery to ‘keep her baby in’ as doctors issue warning

Nicola Roberts has revealed why she was hospitalised earlier in her pregnancy, revealing she had surgery to ‘keep her baby in’.

The Girls Aloud singer is heavily pregnant with her first baby with fiancé Mitch Hahn.

Back in January, Nicola revealed that she’d had to pull out of her West End play after having a “small surgical procedure“. Now she’s shared more details, and her doctor’s warning as she approaches the end of her pregnancy.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is weeks away from welcoming her first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Nicola Roberts shares baby update

Nicola uploaded a series of pictures, including one of her bare baby bump as she relaxed in bed. She said: “Some pics I took this week. Hasn’t it been so nice to really feel spring.”

She then shared more details of her surgery, and “instructions” from her doctor.

“I’ve been under instruction not to do much since I had the surgery at 22 weeks to help keep Baby in. Hitting that 34 week mark was a big relief. I now only have a few weeks left. Safe to say, this last bit is not the easiest is it?!” she said.

Nicola added: “In one breath, it will be nice to feel more comfortable again but I will also really miss my bump and having this tiny little thing in there.”

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh was among those sending her support, commenting on Nicola’s post: “The first pic [love heart eye emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@nicolaroberts)

‘So excited!’

Another fan commented: “Such lovely times,” with Nicola – who recently held a star-studded baby shower – replying: “That’s not what I’m thinking when I’m trying to get out of the bed five times a night! But yes!”

Replying to fans, she also revealed that she’s no longer vegetarian. “I’ve craved all different types of fruit and I’m no longer veggie. I craved chicken which I swore I’d never eat again!”

She also revealed that she’s had a bust made of her pregnant belly, sharing: “I did have to stand naked for a stranger so heavily pregnant but it will be worth it. Can’t wait to get my bust in a few months.”

Support also poured in from her followers. One said: “So relieved you and the baby have stayed safe since the surgery. It must be such a relief.”

Another added: “So precious. Glad you and baby are doing well. Wishing you the best in your final few weeks ahead. So excited for you.”

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