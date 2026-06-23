Molly-Mae Hague has marked three weeks with her son Midas in an adorable post.

Molly-Mae posted the pictures on Instagram on Monday night. She showed home life with Tommy Fury, daughter Bambi and newborn Midas, who was born earlier this month.

One snap showed Molly-Mae cuddling her son. Another showed Bambi holding her baby brother beside Molly’s dad Stephen.

She also shared a cosy family photo in bed. She captioned it: “3 weeks of our Midas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

The first photo showed Molly-Mae with Midas on her chest while another showed Molly-Mae reading daughter Bambi a book titled “How to Be a Big Sister”.

Also in the post, a photo showed Bambi and Midas having a photoshoot and another showed Tommy having cuddles with his son.

One fan gushed in the comments: “Oh wow looking at these photos he is resembling your dad quite a bit!! So cute!”

Another wrote: “He looks so much like Bambi on the 9th photo. Beautiful family.”

Someone else added: “Omg he’s just perfect.”

The sweet Molly-Mae post about her son came with a much deeper confession

The update followed Molly-Mae’s return to YouTube on Sunday night. In her latest vlog, she spoke about the birth of her second child.

She said the newborn phase feels very different this time. She also said she now thinks she had postpartum depression after Bambi.

Molly-Mae son name reveal: how Tommy Fury confirmed Midas Molly-Mae son was publicly identified as Midas Fury when Tommy Fury appeared at his fight in Manchester with “Midas” displayed on his ring-walk outfit. Molly-Mae had previously said in a YouTube vlog that she was considering using Tommy’s fight shorts to reveal the baby’s name. She explained that Tommy usually includes daughter Bambi’s name on his shorts and did not want to leave their second child out. After the fight-night reveal, attention quickly turned to the name’s pronunciation and meaning.

Postpartum depression is a serious mood disorder. It can happen during pregnancy or within a year of childbirth.

Symptoms can include persistent sadness, anxiety, difficulty bonding with the baby and feelings of worthlessness.

Molly-Mae welcomed Midas earlier this month (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae opens up about postpartum with daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae said: “I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There’s no way to actually compare it.

“A lot of you will know that postpartum with Bambi I truly did struggle so much. I think looking back that I probably did have postpartum depression to some extent, definitely for the first three months to six months.

“I honestly cannot remember a lot of that time with Bambi and feel like I’ve completely blurred it from my memory and tried to forget in a sad way. I was so out of my depth. I felt like I didn’t have a clue what I was doing.

“This is totally my opinion, you cannot compare the mental effects of going from zero to one and then one to two children. And that’s just my opinion.”

According to Daily Mail, Molly also said she is 99.9 per cent sure her family is complete. She added: “I just feel like I’m ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son.

“We couldn’t be luckier and I couldn’t be happier.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy are also parents to daughter Bambi (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Why motherhood feels different this time may surprise fans

Molly-Mae said becoming a first-time mum hit her hard. She felt like she was grieving her old life.

She said: “Going from zero to one was really, really challenging. My brain couldn’t comprehend that I’d just gone from being like the most selfish person with only myself to worry about for 23 years to suddenly my life, at the time, kind of felt like it had ended.

“I was like mourning my old life and I was grieving this version of myself that I knew I was never, ever going to get back.”

She also recalled watching her sister Zoe leave after helping with Bambi. Molly-Mae said she felt envious that Zoe could return to her old routine.

She said: “The envy and the jealousy that I had of her being able to come and enjoy Bambi, but then she could go back to her old independent selfish life. And I was sat here with this newborn baby at 23 thinking my life was kind of over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Elsewhere in the vlog, Molly-Mae explained Midas’ name. She said it did not come from the Greek king, despite the obvious link.

That story carries a cautionary tale. King Midas learned the downside of turning everything he touched to gold.

Read more: Venezuela Fury reveals the truth about her relationship with Molly-Mae and why she has ‘only seen Bambi twice’

Instead, Molly-Mae said the name came from the 2011 film Real Steel, which stars Hugh Jackman and Evangeline Lilly. She said: “We have named our son Midas. His middle name is Thomas and his surname is Fury.

“So he’s Midas Thomas Fury. We had this name for a boy for quite a few years.”

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