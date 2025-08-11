Former TOWIE star Mark Wright shared a rare insight into his family life with baby Palma on his Heart FM radio show.

The 38-year-old, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, 38, welcomed their baby daughter, Palma, back in March.

In June, the couple jetted off to Marbella for their five-month-old’s first holiday, where the family stayed at a £7k-a-week resort. During their overseas trip, the couple also visited Palma, Majorca, with their little one.

However, while enjoying time away from home, Mark admitted he was left let down by one thing…

Mark Wright reveals disappointment during baby Palma’s first holiday

While talking to radio co-host Olly Murs yesterday (August 10), Mark admitted “something disappointed me” when the family landed in Spain.

“Well, obviously Palma is spelled like Palma. Like Palma, the place in Majorca, the city where you land,” he said.

“And I was always like, whenever you land in another country and you go through passport control, they’re never happy.”

Mark continued: “They never look at them smiley, it’s just ‘gracias,’ and just walk off. And I was like, surely they’re going to read Palma’s passport and [have] a little smile or something.”

“Michelle’s like, well, make sure you give that, like, Palma’s passport first and like, hold it in front of them. I do, I gave it. He just looked down at his stamps and went on, ‘you go,'” he added.

‘She sleeps a lot!’

Still, the airport experience didn’t ruin Mark’s trip. Describing their holiday as a “beautiful week”, he revealed Palma “went to Palma for the first ever time we did a picture in front of the Palma signs”.

Mark said Palma is just like her mother Michelle on flights, insisting: “She sleeps a lot!”

He said he and Michelle “get away with tantrums on the plane” because she naps during the whole journey.

