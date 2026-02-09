Lorraine Kelly shares emotional tribute to her late dad as she says ‘goodbye’ at his funeral

Lorraine Kelly has shared a touching farewell to her late dad John following his tragic death last month.

TV presenter Lorraine, 66, had to bow out of her ITV show following the shock news that John had died.

The 84-year-old had reportedly been walking on an icy path in sub-zero temperatures when he ‘slipped and fell’.

Emergency services raced to the scene in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, but John could not be saved.

Lorraine Kelly has paid tribute to her late dad after attending his funeral (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine has now shared an emotional tribute to her dad after attending his funeral on Friday.

She posted a picture of the order of service on Instagram and told her followers it was a “tough” and “sad” day.

Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to dad after funeral

John is pictured in his younger years on the order of service. He is wearing a wedding suit and a buttonhole in the black and white photo.

On the front, it read: “Celebrating the life of John Petrie Kelly.”

The funeral took place at South Lanarkshire Crematorium with a service dedicated to all of the things John “loved”.

Lorraine told her 591,000 followers: “We said goodbye to my dad on Friday. Thanks to everyone who came to celebrate his life.

“It was a simple, heartfelt service where we remembered his love of astronomy, exploration, science and Star Trek.”

Lorraine added: “A tough day full of sadness but also good memories.”

The ITV star has received many messages of condolences following her sad update. Many are from her ITV co-stars.

Doctor Amir Khan, who regularly appears on the Lorraine show, posted a red heart emoji and added: “Sending you all the love.”

Good Morning Britain weather presenter, Laura Tobin, added: “Sending love & life long wonderful memories Lxx.”

TV hairdresser Mark Heyes also wrote: “Sending so much love to you all.”

And Lorraine stand-in presenter, Ranvir Singh, added: “What a legacy Lorraine.”

Lorraine’s father dies

Lorraine confirmed the sad news of her father’s death on Instagram on January 10.

At the time, she said: “Very sad news. My dad has died.

“I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything. He was in poor health but it has still been a shock.”

John was reportedly found injured earlier that day. At the time, the area was hit by sub-zero temperatures and a yellow weather warning for snow and ice due to Storm Goretti.

According to The Sun, John died at the scene. It is understood police were probing a ‘slip on ice’ as part of their inquiries.

The publication also claimed that members of staff from a nearby Tesco found John on the floor and called emergency services.

ED! contacted Lorraine’s representatives for comment.

Lorraine took a break from her ITV morning show as she mourned her loss. Christine Lampard stood in for her while she was off air.

The Scottish star returned to the show nine days later, on January 19, thanking viewers for all of their kind words and messages of support.

