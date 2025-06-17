The last time TV star Kim Woodburn was seen in public was almost five months before her death with her husband, Peter.

The death of the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant was announced earlier today (June 17) at the age of 83. A statement revealed she died yesterday following a short illness. “Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate,” they shared.

Over the years, Kim has remained a fixture on television, starring on CBB and I’m A Celebrity… after finding fame on How Clean Is Your House?. However, in recent months, she kept a low profile, away from the spotlight…

Kim competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kim Woodburn’s final message before death

The last time Kim shared anything on her Instagram account was in March when she revealed she would no longer be posting videos while recovering from a “health problem”.

“We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem,” a message read. “Kim sends her love to you all.”

However, just a month prior, Kim appeared in a video message on Valentine’s Day (February 14) at home surrounded by soft toys.

Kim informed her followers that fans could send in video message requests from the star and that they needed to be requested by Friday, February 21. She thanked fans for their support, telling them: “I hope you’re all okay and just keeping well.”

Kim concluded: “Thanks so much for asking me to do these videos, they give me such a laugh. Thank you very much!” “Happy Valentine’s Day!” she wrote in her caption.

It was unclear what was wrong with Kim, but she suffered from a number of health issues throughout her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Woodburn (@kimwoodburn)

Final time Kim was pictured

Just a couple of weeks before the video message upload, Kim was seen for the last time in public on January 27 when she attended drag queen The Vivienne’s funeral following their tragic death.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Kim arrived at the service in North Wales with her husband, Peter. She was captured holding hands with him at the emotional event.

Kim Woodburn was last seen with her husband at The Vivienne’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

At the funeral, Kim expressed she was “so sad” about the Drag Race star’s death.

“We’ll never see the likes again,” she said, praising The Vivienne’s talent.

Peter has now shared a selection of images of his wife on her Instagram page. He posted: “My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love.”

Read more: Katie Price branded a ‘tattooed monster’ by I’m A Celebrity co-star Kim Woodburn

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!