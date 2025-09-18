Kevin and Joanne Clifton supported following tragic family loss: ‘What a man he was’

Ex Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Joanne Clifton have received an outpouring of love from fans following a heartbreaking loss in their family.

Earlier today (September 18), professional dancer and It Takes Two presenter Joanne Clifton took to Instagram to share the sad news that she and her brother Kevin had lost their Uncle John.

Kevin and Joanne Clifton suffer family loss

“On Monday, we lost my Uncle John. What a man he was. Love you, Uncle John… until we meet again,” Joanne wrote, alongside a heart and dove emoji.

She accompanied the post with a collage of photos, showing Uncle John over the years. Several pictures suggest he may have been a ventriloquist, as he is seen posing with dummies in at least three of the snaps.

Messages of sympathy quickly flooded the comments, with followers offering their condolences to the Strictly siblings.

“So sorry, Jo, sending much love to you and your fam,” one fan wrote.

“I’m sorry for your loss,” another echoed.

“So sorry to hear this, Jo. Sending love to you all,” added a third.

“My condolences, Jo. RIP, Uncle John,” another follower posted.

The Clifton siblings are both well-known names in the world of dance, having risen to fame through BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Born into a dancing family, they were trained from a young age by their professional dancer parents and have gone on to appear together in live tours and stage shows, including Burn the Floor and Anything You Can Do.

Kevin and Joanne Clifton are dealing with a loss in the family (Credit: ITV)

Kevin opens up about working with Stacey Dooley

The sad news comes as Kevin Clifton recently took on a brand-new challenge, starring opposite his real-life partner, Stacey Dooley, in the West End stage show 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The couple won Strictly Come Dancing together in 2018 and now share a two-year-old daughter named Minnie.

Speaking on the All That Chat podcast in June, Kevin revealed that while the pair are not typically argumentative, he does have some concerns about how acting together might affect their relationship.

“We’re not a very argumentative couple, touch wood, we don’t argue a lot,” Kevin shared.

“Stace and me are very different in that Stace can very much go do her job, do it great, and then leave it at the door and come home. Whereas I’m a bit obsessive, and I have to live and breathe the character. I’ll probably bring the character home, which might get interesting. It could be the ending of us,” he joked.

