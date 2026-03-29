Kerry Katona reveals her true feelings for Katie Price’s husband ‘saga’ after that Dubai ‘bust-up’

Kerry Katona has declared “I’m not gonna be pulled in” as she finally addresses the row her boyfriend had with Katie Price’s husband in Dubai last month.

Earlier this year, Katie tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews. He’s her fourth husband. Weeks later, Kerry and her boyfriend Paolo Margaglione jetted out to meet the newlyweds.

Kerry Katona has been forced to address what happened in Dubai (Credit: Splash News)

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However, the trip apparently ended in chaos when the men had a row at a beach club, with Lee reportedly throwing a punch at personal trainer Paolo. Paolo then flew home, closely followed by Kerry.

Although Kerry denied there was a “punch-up”, she did appear to unfollow Lee on social media. Now, weeks later, she’s finally addressed the headlines…

Katie Price and Kerry Katona recently completed a tour together (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry Price on Katie Price Dubai ‘bust-up’

Speaking to The Sun, Kerry said: “All I can say is, I love Kate, l love her to bits. We did a great show together,” referencing their recent tour together.

Pushed further, specifically about the alleged row, Kerry is said to have ‘rolled her eyes’. She then declared: “I don’t wanna talk about Kate. I don’t wanna talk about Lee. I’m not interested in this saga. I’m not gonna be pulled in and I’m not gonna give it any oxygen. Listen, I’m in a good place. Kate can do what she wants.”

Kerry added: “She’s a grown-ass woman. That’s all I have to say. It’s boring now. I am so over it. Can we have a new drama?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

‘She doesn’t want anything to do with Lee’

Following the holiday row, a source did claim that Kerry and Katie remain friends. However, it seems there’s still no love lost between Kerry and Lee. She still doesn’t follow him. He doesn’t follow her either. In fact, the only person he does follow is wife Katie.

A source said at the time of the row: “Kerry is still on speaking terms with Katie and following her, but she doesn’t want anything to do with Lee now. Publicly, she won’t badmouth him, but her unfollowing him speaks a thousand words.”

Read more: Katie Price shares end-of-life concerns for son Harvey

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