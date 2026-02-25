Kerry Katona makes big decision about her new toyboy boyfriend and it blows her three previous marriages out of the water

Kerry Katona has shared some romantic news about her sizzling love life with new boyfriend Paolo Margaglione.

The Atomic Kitten star has given a steamy glimpse into their romance and has even hinted that things could be getting very serious between them.

Kerry Katona hasn’t given up on love (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona dishes on romance with new boyfriend Paolo Margaglione

The 44-year-old reality star previously revealed she had considered starting a family with her new boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione, 33, and now things are heating up even more.

Kerry and Paolo met last summer on the E4 hit show Celebs Go Dating and sparks have seriously flown since then.

In the latest Kerry Katona news, the mum-of-four who has already been married three times previously, has given a candid look into her relationship with boyfriend Paolo. Even hinting at a huge development in their connection. Ooh-la-la!

Kerry has opened up to The Mirror about just how important their physical bond is – insisting their intimacy is “really important”.

The singer and social media icon said of her romance, which has been going on for ten months, whilst reportedly giggling: “I love intimacy. I think it’s really important,” before gushing: “I didn’t realise how starved I was, even from just conversing with someone.”

Sparks have flown between Kerry and Paolo! (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Wedding bells could chime for Kerry Katona and boyfriend Paolo

After her interview, as Paolo stepped out of the room, Kerry allegedly went on to praise her new beau and dropped a massive hint that wedding bells could be ringing in the near future.

“Told you – he’s amazing! This is forever and ever and ever for me. I don’t think I’ve ever been in love before – ever. Like truly, truly ever been in love. I don’t know if it’s because I’m in a different stage of my life. I’m more settled with who I am.”

The couple supposedly confirmed that wedding chatter is already going on between them. However, they aren’t rushing, despite how quickly their bond is progressing.

In fact, they are said to be holding off for “the right moment”.

Although Kerry Katona has been embroiled in a number of high profile relationships, it seems that she hasn’t given up on love and “amazing” new boyfriend has her looking to the future.

Kerry’s in love! (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona’s previous marriages

Kerry previously married former Westlife star Brian McFadden in 2002. The former couple share two daughters, Molly and Lilly-Sue.

They went on to divorce in 2004.

She later married taxi driver Mark Croft in 2007. Kerry and Mark welcomed two children together, daughter Heidi and son Maxwell.

They were together for four years and divorced in 2011.

After Mark, Kerry married former rugby player George Kay, in 2014.

That same year, they welcomed a daughter, Dylan-Jorge. They separated the following year.

George Kay passed away on July 5, in 2019 after a drug overdose.

In November last year, Kerry announced she had split from long-term fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 36, after six years together.

Since then, it seems she has well and truly moved on!

