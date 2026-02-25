Only this one Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple is still together ahead of reunion

Married At First Sight UK is heading back to our screens sooner than expected, as the 2025 cast reunite once again for a brand-new reunion special.

Last year’s series delivered plenty of chaos, arguments and shock splits — and just when viewers thought it was finally finished, Channel 4 has revealed there’s still unfinished business between the couples.

And by the sound of it, this reunion could be even messier…

Some couples’ split after the show (Credit: YouTube)

Married at First Sight UK reunion

It was confirmed by Channel 4 on Instagram the cast will come back together for a second reunion episode, airing on Sunday, March 1.

While exact details are being kept under wraps, reports suggest the special will centre around a dramatic dinner party where ex-couples come face-to-face again.

A source said the episode will see romances celebrated — but also long-standing tensions resurface.

Apparently, one former husband confronts his ex-wife over a major revelation, while another bride ends up caught in the middle of a different couple’s argument, sparking a huge showdown. Secrets are also expected to come out as alliances shift throughout the night.

The extended 90-minute episode will feature several familiar faces, including Nelly Patel, Sarah Gillanders and former couples David and Keye, as well as exes Bec and Bailey.

Only one couple remain together (Credit: YouTube)

Are any couples from MAFS UK 2025 still together?

After the previous reunion aired, three couples were still going strong. However, ahead of the new special, that number has now dropped to just one.

Late arrivals John and Abi remain the only pair still in a relationship after forming an instant connection during the experiment.

Teasing the upcoming episode, John hinted viewers should expect fireworks, explaining that some couples who were together at the end are no longer on good terms — and the reunion will reveal why.

Abi, meanwhile, said they plan to stay out of the arguments and simply watch the drama unfold.

So, while the experiment may technically be over, it looks like the biggest fallout is still to come.

