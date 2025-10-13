TV star Kerry Katona, 44, has revealed she is happy to start a family with her new boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione, 33.

The former Atomic Kitten singer met Paolo on the E4 hit show Celebs Go Dating earlier this summer.

Kerry Katona ‘open’ to having more children with boyfriend

In her latest column with New!, Kerry opened up about having more children after sharing her thoughts on Jamie Redknapp starting a family with second wife Frida after divorcing Louise Redknapp.

“Jamie Redknapp said last week that his eldest son wasn’t a bit happy when he told him he was going to have a baby with his now-wife, Frida. I completely understand how hard it can be when you have children with new partners and try to blend them into the family. But it seems like everything has worked out for them now. I’m quite lucky in that respect with my family,” she wrote.

Kerry previously married former Westlife star Brian McFadden in 2002, with whom she shares two daughters – Molly and Lilly-Sue. The pair got divorced in 2004.

She later married taxi driver Mark Croft in 2007, with whom she welcomed two more children – daughter Heidi and son Maxwell.

After divorcing Mark in 2011, Kerry married former rugby player George Kay three years later. That same year in 2014, they welcomed a daughter, Dylan-Jorge.

In November last year, Kerry announced she had split from long-term fiancé Ryan Mahoney, 36, after six years together.

Since forming a new relationship with Paolo, Kerry can see herself expanding her family with him.

“Everything has gone so smoothly with me and Paolo. I’m definitely open to having more kids – and I know my children would be happy for me, if that was the case,” she said.

Kerry ‘sad’ to be leaving family

Over the past few weeks, Kerry has been on tour with industry pal Katie Price, which is scheduled to continue for another week.

In an Instagram shared on October 3, Kerry shared a cosy snapshot of herself in bed with Paolo. In her caption, she admitted she was “sad” to be leaving her family.

“I love nothing more than coming home to see my family and having cosy nights in with my man @margafitness when all the kids have gone to bed,” she said.

“But this morning I’m sad I have to leave again till next Wednesday. Feeling a little bit run down and tired today but even if I was only home for 24hrs it was worth it.”

