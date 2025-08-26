Kelly Osbourne has been left livid at a WWE star following their “disrespectful” comments about her late father Ozzy.

Heavy metal icon Ozzy passed away last month aged 76. The Black Sabbath frontman’s sad death came just weeks after his final farewell gig in Birmingham.

Following his death, fans travelled to Birmingham for his funeral procession and Ozzy was then laid to rest at the grounds of his mansion in Buckinghamshire.

And at the weekend, a wrestling event, WWE RAW, took place in Ozzy’s home city of Birmingham. However, one of the stars has since been slammed by Ozzy’s daughter Kelly following an insensitive joke about Ozzy.

Kelly has been left fuming (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Osbourne slams WWE star over Ozzy remark

Wrestling fans flocked to Birmingham’s BP Pulse Live venue this week to watch the WWE RAW event – which was also aired on Netflix. Wrestler Becky Lynch didn’t take part in any matches, but she was goaded by fellow wrestler Nikki Bella to fight her in the ring.

Becky then fired back and said: “I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The wrestler was called out by Kelly (Credit: WWE/YouTube)

What did Kelly say?

Ozzy’s daughter Kelly soon fired back at Becky’s comments. On Instagram she fumed: “Becky you are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not [bleep] on you if you were on fire.”

Kelly then added a hashtag Birmingham Forever before continuing: “Shame on you WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!”

What a disgusting lot you are.

Meanwhile, plenty of audience members were also left shocked and headed over to X to slam her remarks.

“Bad what she said about Ozzy Osbourne,” said one person. Someone else added: “WWE whoever wrote @beckywwelynchx should be ashamed of themselves. The total disrespect shown to Birmingham and cheap shot at the memory of OZZY was disgusting and you should NEVER put politics in sport. What a disgusting lot you are.”

Read more: Real reason Ozzy Osbourne’s BBC doc was axed as family express ‘concerns’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.