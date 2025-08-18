BBC issues statement as Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously axed hours before airing

The BBC has come forward and revealed that the Ozzy Osbourne documentary will no longer be airing tonight (August 18).

Earlier this month, it was initially announced that the late Ozzy was set to star in a one-off documentary, Coming Home, on BBC One at 9pm tonight.

The one-hour film is set to give fans an insight into the last three years of the rockstar’s life with access to the whole family, including wife Sharon Osborurne and children Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Last month, Ozzy died aged 76.

The Ozzy Osbourne BBC documentary has been pulled off air (Credit: BBC)

Ozzy Osbourne BBC documentary mysteriously axed

In a new update, it has been revealed that Coming Home has been replaced by an episode of Fake or Fortune and will not be airing.

As the reason still remains a mystery, a spokesperson for the BBC told the Mirror that the film had “moved in the schedules”.

A new date for the doc is set be announced “in due course”.

With fans still waiting to see the one-off show, Clare Sillery, who is the BBC’s head of commissioning for documentaries, said: “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family.”

“The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK. It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon.

“We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Ozzy died last month surrounded by his family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Black Sabbath star Ozzy died last month on July 22. The family shared the news in a heartfelt joint statement.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they said.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Youngest daughter Kelly later broke her silence, writing: “I feel unhappy.”

She continued: “I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” she added with a heartbroken emoji.

Kelly’s emotional words are taken from the lyrics of the duet she performed with her father in 2003, Changes.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne’s family ‘sickened’ by conspiracy theories about star’s death

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.