‘Absolutely gorgeous!’ Kelly Brook shows off 15lb weight loss in skimpy bikini after dropping ‘a couple of dress sizes’

Kelly Brook has proudly showcased her 15lb weight loss while soaking up the sun on a romantic Jamaican getaway with husband Jeremy Parisi.

The model and Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling snaps from her luxury stay at the Sandals resort, revealing her noticeably slimmer frame just months after her stint on I’m A Celebrity….

Kelly showed off her curves in a skimpy bikini (Credit: Kelly Brook via Instagram)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Kelly Brook shows off weight loss

In one clip posted to Instagram Stories, Kelly posed in her hotel room wearing a black bikini with white polka dots. She layered the skimpy swimwear with a flowing patterned kimono and brown wedge heels.

With her brunette hair swept into a bun and oversized sunglasses, she confidently showed off her toned waist in the mirror.

In another shot, she ditched the kimono entirely as she climbed out of a pool, showcasing her curves and trim figure.

Kelly and Jeremy are currently enjoying a Caribbean break (Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to flood social media with praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan gushed on Twitter. Others branded her “beautiful” and “perfect”.

Kelly posted in a kaftan and spotted bikini before heading down to the pool (Credit: Instagram)

Kelly’s weight-loss secrets

Kelly’s transformation comes after she unintentionally dropped 15lbs during her time in the Australian jungle, where contestants survived on a strict rice-and-beans diet.

A source previously alleged to The Sun: “Kelly prides herself on being body confident no matter what size she is. Losing weight in the jungle was the last thing she was focused on.”

They added that the calorie deficit and constant activity resulted in her losing “more than a stone”.

“She’s dropped a couple of dress sizes and is looking and feeling great.”

The model dropped 15 pounds after her stint on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Fred Duval/SplashNews.com)

‘Difficult’ time apart from Jeremy

After leaving the show, Kelly joked about returning to normal life, and being reunited with her husband Jeremy after weeks apart.

Arriving back at her hotel following her jungle exit, she laughed: “How thin are the walls of the Marriott?” before joking she might drop earplugs into neighbouring rooms to spare fellow guests.

The couple, who married in 2022, have rarely spent more than a day apart in the last decade.

Reflecting on the separation, Kelly admitted: “We’ve never spent more than a day apart in 10 years. It was really difficult.”

Meanwhile, the star recently teamed up with high street favourite Next to launch its first-ever D–K fuller bust lingerie range, which is now available online and in stores. The Kelly Brook x Next collection focuses on quality, comfort and fit, specifically for fuller busts.

Speaking about the launch, Kelly said, “I hope the edit makes women feel instantly comfortable and confident. I want women to look in the mirror and think, this feels like me. No squeezing into something that doesn’t feel right, just feeling supported, feminine and confident in their own skin.”

Read more: Loose Women star Kelly Brook shows off surprise new look as she shares health update with fans: ‘Happens to us all’

What do you think of Kelly’s new look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.