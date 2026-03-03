‘Absolutely gorgeous!’ Kelly Brook shows off 15lb weight loss in skimpy bikini after dropping ‘a couple of dress sizes’

Kelly Brook has proudly showcased her 15lb weight loss while soaking up the sun on a romantic Jamaican getaway with husband Jeremy Parisi.
The model and Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling snaps from her luxury stay at the Sandals resort, revealing her noticeably slimmer frame just months after her stint on I’m A Celebrity….
Kelly Brook shows off weight loss
In one clip posted to Instagram Stories, Kelly posed in her hotel room wearing a black bikini with white polka dots. She layered the skimpy swimwear with a flowing patterned kimono and brown wedge heels.
With her brunette hair swept into a bun and oversized sunglasses, she confidently showed off her toned waist in the mirror.
In another shot, she ditched the kimono entirely as she climbed out of a pool, showcasing her curves and trim figure.
Fans were quick to flood social media with praise.
“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan gushed on Twitter. Others branded her “beautiful” and “perfect”.
Kelly’s weight-loss secrets
Kelly’s transformation comes after she unintentionally dropped 15lbs during her time in the Australian jungle, where contestants survived on a strict rice-and-beans diet.
A source previously alleged to The Sun: “Kelly prides herself on being body confident no matter what size she is. Losing weight in the jungle was the last thing she was focused on.”
They added that the calorie deficit and constant activity resulted in her losing “more than a stone”.
“She’s dropped a couple of dress sizes and is looking and feeling great.”
‘Difficult’ time apart from Jeremy
After leaving the show, Kelly joked about returning to normal life, and being reunited with her husband Jeremy after weeks apart.
Arriving back at her hotel following her jungle exit, she laughed: “How thin are the walls of the Marriott?” before joking she might drop earplugs into neighbouring rooms to spare fellow guests.
The couple, who married in 2022, have rarely spent more than a day apart in the last decade.
Reflecting on the separation, Kelly admitted: “We’ve never spent more than a day apart in 10 years. It was really difficult.”
Meanwhile, the star recently teamed up with high street favourite Next to launch its first-ever D–K fuller bust lingerie range, which is now available online and in stores. The Kelly Brook x Next collection focuses on quality, comfort and fit, specifically for fuller busts.
Speaking about the launch, Kelly said, “I hope the edit makes women feel instantly comfortable and confident. I want women to look in the mirror and think, this feels like me. No squeezing into something that doesn’t feel right, just feeling supported, feminine and confident in their own skin.”
Kelly Brook has had a well-documented love life, with four broken engagements ahead of her marriage to now-husband Jeremy Parisi.
The couple tied the knot in 2022 after seven years together.
“Our relationship is probably the most successful relationships I have because we completely trust each other, we’re with each other all the time. We have the same kind of goals. We have a lot in common and he’s very handsome,” Kelly has quipped.
However, before finding love with Jeremy, it’s fair to say Kelly kissed a few very famous frogs…
Kelly Brook’s love life – Jason Statham
Kelly met the actor in 1998, when she was in her late teens. Jason was smitten, with the star getting down on one knee to put a ring on it. However, six years later it was all over.
And Kelly later explained: “I’m a lot more complex now – a lot more high maintenance.”
Billy Zane
Another high-profile romance – and engagement – came when Kelly met Titanic star Billy Zane.
They were together for four years, before they split – reportedly because she didn’t want to move to LA, where he lived.
She’s said: “You don’t go to Hollywood to find the love of your life. You’re there for different reasons and you might have a bit of fun along the way. But no one’s meeting the love of their life in Hollywood. I knew it would be somewhere else.”
Thom Evans
Kelly Brook then dated rugby star Thom Evans, with an engagement rumoured. The pair sadly split after two years, with Kelly also losing the baby they were expecting when she was six months pregnant.
Kelly Brook’s love life – Danny Cipriani
The star then moved on with another rugby star – bad boy Danny Cipriani – who she’d also dated before Thom.
First together between 2008 and 2010, Danny and Kelly rekindled their romance in 2012 before they split for good.
“She went through my phone and saw lots of messages she probably didn’t enjoy reading. She just caught me red-handed,” he wrote in his autobiography.
Fourth engagement
The model then found love with Gladiators star David McIntosh. They got engaged weeks after meeting, but split nine months later amid allegations that he had cheated.
Come 2022, though, Kelly found her happily ever after, when hunky Jeremy walked into her life.