Katie Price’s new husband ‘sent ex vile email’ that exposes ‘true character’ and she is flashing the alleged receipts

Katie Price’s new husband, Lee Andrews, has seemingly been exposed yet again after an ex-girlfriend spoke out.

Lee’s ex, Alana Percival, to whom he proposed in September, has hit out at Katie’s new husband again. This time, she has accused him of sending her an email in which he made a truly vile comment about her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee Andrews’ ex hits out following his marriage to Katie Price

Alana, who also lives in Dubai, has hit out at Lee on Instagram.

In a post for her 5.5k followers to see, Alana shared an email, allegedly from Lee.

Katie married Lee last month (Credit: Youtube)

“Also, anyone who knows me will know that I went through a really tough time with someone that was not only my partner but also my best friend that sadly took his own life when we were younger,” Alana explained.

“This impacted me so massively I was in hospital for a whole of my life and had a huge impact on my mental state and health, and still does. This is something I told Lee Andrews out of confidence about what I had been through, and he sent me this email, along with many more.” she then wrote, sharing what appears to be a vile comment from Lee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alana (@larnaapercival)

‘It makes me so sad’

Alana then shared a screenshot of an email in which Lee allegedly said something extremely hurtful (which we are choosing not to publish here).

The fitness fanatic has also shared several other allegations against Lee on her Instagram.

“It makes me so sad when I look at this all now, and I realise how much Lee put me through and how many people I cut off and ignored when I should have listened!!” she then added.

Alana also shared a list of “things I felt throughout” her romance with Lee.

The list alleges that Lee displayed “controlling behaviour”, told “constant lies”, and committed “financial abuse”.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Lee and Katie tied the knot last month (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price forced to defend new husband Lee from ‘fake news’

Earlier this week, Katie was forced to defend Lee after stories peddled on social media claimed he’d stolen “precious jewels and a significant amount of cash” before “vanishing”.

Sharing a screenshot of the story, which appeared to have been created with AI, Katie quickly shut it down.

“This is absolutely FAKE news. Absolute FAKE NEWS!” she wrote.

Read more: Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews reveals honeymoon plans as he calls himself ‘the most hated man in Britain’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page