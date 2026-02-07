‘Don’t you have any shame?’ Katie Price sparks backlash as Instagram erupts over eye-popping sunbed pic

Katie Price has posted an eye-popping boob pic to Instagram, hot on the heels of her shock wedding and even more shocking truce with ex-husband Peter Andre.

Earlier this week, Katie and Peter released a joint statement, confirming they are putting their issues behind them for the sake of their children, Junior and Princess. As part of the agreement, the pair have agreed to no longer bad mouth each other on social media.

So, with Pete off limits on her socials, Katie returned to her glamour modelling roots. Earlier today (February 7), she posted an eye-popping picture of her assets having just come off an indoor sunbed.

But it seems not all of her followers want to see it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Instagram erupts as Katie Price leaves very little to the imagination

Katie Price posted to Instagram today after topping up her tan on an indoor sunbed. She shared a picture of herself wearing sunglasses and a zip-up top with the zip barely containing her surgically enhanced assets.

She captioned the snap: “Happy Saturday everyone.”

Comments came in thick and fast. Some loved the cheeky weekend vibe, others branded the model “desperate” and urged Katie to put it away.

“No one needs to see that!” said one. Another added: “Sorry but I think that’s where you keep your brain.” A third commented: “Help!!! They are gonna explode!” Another said: “Put them away.”

“Sadly too old for this now. It’s uncomfortable to see. Her ‘people’ should be telling her this,” another posted. “Don’t you have any shame? Honestly you’ll do anything for attention. You need to go away and stop acting like you’re desirable because you’re not,” another said.

Not everyone felt the same, though. One commented: “Katie, you’re an icon!” Another declared: “Absolutely stunning, Queen Katie!” A third said: “Looking fabulous Katie.”

Katie also had her hair done during her pamper session (Credit: Instagram)

Bum filler and hair dye next on Katie’s list

The model – who is a mum of five – also revealed that she’d been to get her bum filler checked. She posted a picture of her tattooed posterior and told followers that she hasn’t had a BBL and that it was “just filler” in her bum.

Katie also said she’d had her lip filler checked, and posted a picture of herself having her hair dyed.

Bootylicious! (Credit: Instagram)

Katie and Peter release joint statement on Instagram

Her pamper day comes hours after Katie and ex-husband Peter Andre decided to let bygones be bygones and move on from their war of words.

Now, the pair have agreed to no longer speak negatively about each other on social media. As well as that, they said that they are “united” when it comes to their children, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

Heading back to Dubai to reunite with her new husband

Last month, Katie revealed that she’d married for the fourth time. She flew out to Dubai and secretly wed businessman Lee Andrews in the UAE. It’s thought the wedding even came as a surprise to her family, with Katie having only met Lee in person days before their nuptials.

Now, the model has revealed that she’s heading back to Dubai to reunite with her husband as they head off on honeymoon. Earlier today, she posted a vlog of herself packing for her trip.

Let’s hope he appreciates all the effort his new wife has gone to!

Read more: Fears for Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey as she reveals plans for him to meet ‘new dad’ Lee Andrews

