Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, has claimed that he’s set to undergo a lie detector test on live TV after months of making a string of bizarre claims.

But is the Dubai-based businessman’s latest reveal just another of his wild claims?

Lee has made another claim (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s hubby Lee Andrews set for live TV lie detector test

Taking to his Instagram this weekend, Lee has claimed that he’s set to undergo a lie detector test live on TV.

Lee has made several bizarre claims recently, including that he was kidnapped and held at gunpoint last month, and that he has adopted Katie’s kids.

In a selfie alongside his wife, Katie Price, posted on his Instagram story, the 43-year-old also branded himself a “bad boy”.

“Britain’s ‘Bad Boy’ Lee Andrews agrees to Live TV lie detector test,” he captioned the snap.

However, the self-proclaimed ‘bad boy’ hasn’t revealed when the lie detector test will take place, or on what channel.

Stay tuned…

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Katie was forced to appear on GMB alone (Credit: ITV)

Lee’s failed TV appearance

This isn’t the first time Lee has teased a TV appearance that never happened.

Last month, Lee was meant to appear alongside Katie on Good Morning Britain.

However, the day before the interview, he pulled out, claiming work commitments had prevented him from flying out to the UK.

It’s been reported that Lee, however, has a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the UAE.

He subsequently went missing for a couple of weeks before turning up in the notorious Al Awir prison in Dubai.

He was released earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee’s ex issues a warning

Lee’s claim comes after his ex, Alanna Percival, issued Katie a warning.

Alanna dated Lee for nine months before they split in December 2025. A few weeks later, Lee tied the knot with Katie in a whirlwind wedding.

In a new interview, fitness coach Alana has revealed she sees “similarities” between herself and Katie and warned that the star needs to be “very careful”.

“I will always be there for Katie if it all goes [bleep] up, because I know exactly how Lee pulls you in, so I do understand. She does need to be very careful,” she told The Mirror.

Alana claims that she lost friends due to her relationship with Lee.

“hey were trying to tell me what to do, and I literally told them to [bleep] off. I don’t know what kind of weird magic spell he’s cast on her – but I get it. As much as you want to leave, you get dragged back in every time,” she said.

“As much as I despise us having something in common, I see similarities between me and Kate, because we’ve both been through quite a lot, and I think she’s just been… swayed.”

Read more: Peter Andre hits back at Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ claims he’s ‘adopted her children’

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