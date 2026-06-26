Lee Andrews’ ex has issued a warning to Katie Price amid their controversial romance.

The Pricey married her fourth husband, Lee, back in January. Since then, the pair have rarely stayed out of the headlines.

In May, Lee vanished after missing a planned Good Morning Britain appearance with Katie. At the time, Katie said he had been “kidnapped”. However, weeks later, he resurfaced in Dubai’s Al-Awir prison before reappearing on Instagram.

And now his ex Alana Percival, who reportedly dated Lee for nine months up until December 2025, has warned Katie to be “very careful”.

Katie got married to Lee earlier this year (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Lee Andrews’ ex warns Katie Price

Since Katie and Lee got married, one of his reported exes Alana has not been shy to air her thoughts on Lee’s new romance with Katie.

But in a new interview, fitness coach Alana has revealed she sees “similarities” between herself and Katie and warned that the Pricey needs to be “very careful”.

“I will always be there for Katie if it all goes [bleep] up, because I know exactly how Lee pulls you in, so I do understand. She does need to be very careful,” she told the Mirror.

‘I see similarities between me and Kate’

Alana, who also lives in Dubai, then shared that she lost friends, like Katie apparently, due to her relationship with Lee.

She said: “They were trying to tell me what to do, and I literally told them to [bleep] off. I don’t know what kind of weird magic spell he’s cast on her – but I get it. As much as you want to leave, you get dragged back in every time.”

Alana also said: “As much as I despise us having something in common, I see similarities between me and Kate, because we’ve both been through quite a lot, and I think she’s just been… swayed.”

ED! had contacted representatives for Katie for comment.

The pair have rarely stayed out of headlines (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

‘If I was Katie, I’d leave Lee now’

Meanwhile last month, when Lee was reportedly missing, Alana urged Katie to leave the Dubai-based businessman.

Speaking to Closer, Alana said that she “told Katie who Lee really was” when they’d been together for two weeks.

However, the model went on to marry Lee, in spite of the warnings, with Alana claiming that she got involved to try and “protect” Katie.

“If I was Katie, I’d leave Lee now. This is where things start to become dangerous and volatile, as she’s beginning to catch him out. I’m so scared of what he’ll do to Katie next. I know this is where it all goes downhill,” she alleged.

Alana also said: “If Katie wants to speak, my phone is always on. I know how she’s feeling, as Lee would do this to me all the time. My family would get ready for him to fly over, and I was so confident he would because he was so convincing. Then something would pop up and he’d send me a video from outside the airport with an excuse.”

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